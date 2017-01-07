Prep hoops roundup: WMC girls too much for Muskegon Catholic Central

“Beating Catholic is always a feather in our cap,” WMC head coach Jeremy Goorman said. “The win will bring confidence for our game against (Fruitport) Calvary (Christian) on Tuesday night. The girls are seeing their hard work starting to pay off.”

WMC finished the first quarter on a 6-0 run, setting the tone for the remainder of the game. The Warriors shot 19 for 35 from the free throw line.

Cassie Kingma and Aubrey Goorman shared the lead for points with 15 each, while Goorman grabbed 10 rebounds to Kingma’s five.

Anna Sytsema returned from concussion protocol to play her first game in three weeks. She finished with eight points, four steals and three rebounds playing off the bench.

“I thought Cassie Kingma played her best game of the year,” coach Goorman said. “She attacked the basket and set the tempo. She played a complete game on the defensive side of the ball and finished on the offensive side.”

The Warriors now look to another tough matchup against Fruitport Calvary Christian on the road Tuesday.

Junior varsity: Muskegon Catholic Central defeated Western Michigan Christian, 32-30. Alyssa Eekhoff led the Warriors with 16 points, followed by Kayla Johnson with six and Adayla Ligget with four.

WMC boys fall to MCC

The Western Michigan Christian boys took on rival Muskegon Catholic Central on the road Friday night, dropping to the Crusaders, 63-36.

The Warriors controlled the opening period, leading 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

“We were able to come out in the first quarter with a lot of defensive energy,” WMC coach Kurt Gruppen said. “Chance Larson led the way early on getting offensive rebounds and attacking the basket.”

After the first quarter, the Warriors struggled to hit shots, and their defensive energy dissipated. MCC took a 31-21 lead into halftime and led 53-31 by the end of the third quarter.

“Muskegon Catholic went on a run that we were not able to recover from. They were able to drive to the rim in transition and in the half court.

“As a team we gave up too many offensive rebounds and we need to keep working on blocking out on every shot attempt.”

Dan Ray led the Warriors with 10 points and six rebounds, followed by Larson who dropped nine points and grabbed eight boards.

Junior varsity: Western Michigan Christian defeated Muskegon Catholic Central, 55-47. Hayden Hubers and Brant Zeerip led the Warriors with 15 points each. Zach Butkis added nine points and Tyler Somers had eight.

Fruitport girls fall to Jenison

Despite a Herculean effort by Iyona Brown, the O-K Black season opener did not go as planned for the Trojan girls at Jenison Friday night. Fruitport dropped the decision, 31-35.

Brown finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds, both game highs for the Trojans. Emily Winicki, who knocked down six points and Katie Veihl, who grabbed seven rebounds, joined her on the leaderboard.

Fruitport returns to the court to take on Muskegon, looking for their first in conference win.