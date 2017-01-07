Throwback Throwdowns

Between breaks in the action, the public address announcer educated the audience on the history of the two programs, who have met on the hardwood dating all the way back to 1965.

In the opening matchup of the night, it was the Spring Lake boys basketball team that did the educating.

After a slow start to the game, the Lakers found their rhythm in the second half and put on a clinic, routing the host Rockets, 68-39.

“In that first half, we were a little rusty,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core. “I kept sitting on my hands and reminding myself that we hadn’t played a game in about three weeks. We needed an opportunity to knock some rust off, and I thought you saw that in our play in the first quarter, especially.

“We were able to get in a flow in the second half, and that made a huge difference for us.”

Senior point guard Isaiah Pierce scored a career-high 14 points to lead the Lakers (5-1), while junior center Sam Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds, while senior forward Craig Whittaker chipped in with 10 points.

“Craig hit some big 3-pointers at the end of the second quarter, and Isaiah really stepped up for us,” Core added. “We had Griffin (Lorimer), Cameron (Ball) and Sam sitting on the bench with two fouls each, and all of sudden Isaiah kept getting to the rim.

“I was happy with his aggressiveness. More and more teams are daring him to take a shot from the outside, and he’s got to be a threat from there in order to keep defenses honest.”

The Lakers continued to struggle from the free-throw line Friday, but Core was happy to see the team defense counter that inefficiency.

“We were holding onto a two-point lead after the first quarter, and then it went from an 11-point game (at half) to an 18-point game midway through the third quarter,” Core continued. “Our free throw shooting wasn’t very good, but our defense was pretty good from start to finish. That really helped us work through some lulls on offense.”

The idea for the “Throwback Game” was conceived during a conversation between the two boys varsity coaches.

“I was talking to Coach Lance Johnson, who’s a former Laker, over at Reeths-Puffer now, and he wanted to give his team a special event to be a part of,” Core reflected. “He told me they were a young team and they weren’t drawing big crowds. He wanted to try and give them an atmosphere where the fans and pep band were there, and it felt special. I was excited about it, told him we would absolutely be a part of that.

“It was a little nerve-wracking at times, because we were coming off of a long break, it was a unique situation, and you are the favorite heading into the game, but once we got going, it was a nice win for us.”

The Lakers now turn their attention to competing for an O-K Blue Conference title, as they travel to Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Tuesday.

“Now we start the O-K Blue Conference gauntlet,” said Core. “Most people are saying they (Catholic Central) are the favorites and us and Allendale are right behind them. We know we can’t afford to start games slow anymore. We’ve shaken off the rust, and now we have to get after it.”

Junior varsity: Reeths-Puffer defeated Spring Lake, 46-40. Caleb Montgomery scored 14 points to lead the Lakers, while Kyle Weirsma added 12 and Blaine Willett chipped in with eight.

Freshmen: Spring Lake defeated Reeths Puffer, 58-25. Kyle Garrison lead the Lakers with 13 points and five steals, while Isaiah Lindsey added 12 points and six rebounds and Grant Kieft chipped in with eight points, six steals and two assists.

Reeths-Puffer girls flip the script

In the nightcap, the Reeths-Puffer girls flipped the script on the Lakers. The Rockets took control early, jumping out to a 15-6 lead.

The Lakers continued to battle against a veteran Puffer squad, but ultimately fell short, 68-38.

Senior point guard Reiko Johnson scored 21 points to lead the Lakers (2-3), while sophomore center Madeline Zenas added six.

The Lakers struggled stopping the Rockets’ inside-outside game, which resulted in a hot-shooting night for Reeths-Puffer combined with a definitive advantage over Spring Lake on the boards.

Delaney Bolles scored 16 points to lead the Rockets (5-2), while Lauren Ross added 13 points.

Much like the boys, the Laker girls open O-K Blue Conference play against Grand Rapids Catholic Central, who’s the favorite to win the conference, on the road Tuesday.

The Cougars are 6-1 overall, and opened their conference schedule with a 71-28 win over Sparta on Friday night.

Freshmen: Reeths-Puffer defeated Spring Lake, 38-35. Julia Bajt scored 14 points and added three steals and two assists to lead the Lakers, while Mia McDermott added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.