Tale of two halves

After a dominating performance in the first half, the Bucs headed to intermission leading, 40-22. The second half went to the Fighting Scots, who mounted a 24-13 third quarter to a surge back into the game, setting up a close fourth quarter.

Stalwart defense shut down Caledonia’s scoring threats in the first half. Jesse Hillis, who has committed to play ball at Davenport after high school, scored just six points through two quarters, all from the free throw line.

The second half was a different story, the strangling defense provided by Clay Landsman early on gave way to a 16-point performance by Hillis in the third quarter alone.

With Ross Koella, Landsman and Malic Love in foul trouble through the third, the Bucs struggled to find an answer to a suddenly prolific scoring attack by Caledonia.

Zac Holman, Drew Van Andel and Casey Constant took the game into their hands, playing both ends of the court during the third and fourth quarters.

Holman, who led the Bucs in scoring, showed off his versatile skill set, playing rim protector for stretches of the fourth quarter, logging blocks, rebounds and plenty of points.

Van Andel made his presence known down low, grabbing a few key rebounds and put backs, while staying clear of the widespread foul trouble plaguing the Bucs through the second half. He finished with nine points.

Finally, Constant put together a textbook game at point guard for the Bucs. The sophomore finished with 12 points, trailing only Holman. After opening up scoring for Grand Haven with a three, Constant continued to shoot well from beyond the arc while maintaining his ability to slash to the basket and draw rarely called fouls on Caledonia.

“He is a big part of what we do down the stretch,” Immink said of Constant. “His ability to control the dribble and find guys off the break us really important to us.”

Koella, despite foul trouble, had a huge game for the Bucs as well, finishing with 11 total points, three blocks and one emphatic two-handed dunk.

Bench support again was a huge factor in the victory, with Dimitrius Neely, Malic Love, Bryce Taylor and Kellum Bridgeforth all playing major roles over the course of the game.

Breakneck offensive speed and a team defensive effort was enough to shut down Hillis and the Scots after their bonanza third quarter. Hillis was held scoreless over the final period.

The Scots managed only 11 points in the fourth, to Grand Haven’s 14.

“I was really proud of the way we finished,” Immink said after the game. “We made it to the free throw line, didn’t turn the ball over and were able to control the pace.

“That was definitely a learning experience for us, the O-K Red is going to see some close games. That experience of playing down to the end will be good for us.”

The Bucs will continue their O-K Red campaign with a home matchup against East Kentwood on Tuesday.

“They are very solid,” Immink said of the Falcons. “Kentwood is always good, they are very athletic but a bit younger. They’ve got some new faces and I’m sure they will be hungry. It will be good to be back home.”