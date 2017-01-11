Grand Haven girls hoops' comeback falls short at East Kentwood

The Buccaneers fell behind early, battled back, but ultimately fell short to the Falcons, 59-45.

“East Kentwood is a very good team,” said Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “They are probably the best team in the league right now. I don’t think I’ve ever been happy with a loss, but this might be an exception. Our kids competed tonight, and I’m really proud of them.

“It was a six-point game late in the third quarter. We kept fighting and never quit. It was closer than the score indicated. I was really proud of all 11 of our kids. Everyone was into the game and cheering for one another, and I think we really improved a lot tonight.”

Sophomore point guard Alli Keyser scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Bucs (5-4, 0-2 O-K Red), while junior wing Sophie Mariani added eight points, four rebounds and three steals.

“Alli Keyser came to play tonight,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “She got to the rim and Kentwood has great size and speed, but she still managed to finish well around the rim.”

Sophomore forward Kelli Olthof added five rebounds and two assists, while fellow sophomore center Esther Byington had11 rebounds and 5 blocks.

“Esther had her work cut out for her,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer continued. “She played much tougher tonight, and she really took a step forward in that department.

“Kelli played really hard, too. Sophie has really worked hard at her game over the summer, and she hit some big outside jumpers tonight. We always want her to take those shots and tonight, she did. Hopefully that will get her going. She did a lot of the little things to help us stay in the game, and she made a lot of hustle plays out there.”

With five of their first six conference games on the road, the Grand Haven girls squad has taken on a road warriors’ mentality. According to Kowalczyk-Fulmer, the challenging stretch will only make them better.

“Our team got better tonight, and we played so much better than we did against Caledonia, she added. “Just to see them battle through a tough game like that is great. We’ll play them again at home later this season. We have a week off now, so we can focus on what we did well and clean up the things we still need to work on.”

Alona Blackwell scored 21 points to lead East Kentwood (8-1, 2-0 O-K Red), while Lazurea Saunders added 14.

The Buccaneers will return to action Tuesday with a their only conference home game in the month of January as they host West Ottawa.