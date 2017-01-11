GR Catholic Central nips SL boys hoops in O-K Blue showdown

The Lakers jumped out to an 8-2 lead to start the game, but the Cougars answered every Spring Lake run with a run of their own.

After a back-and-forth contest, featuring several close calls in the waning moments, it was Grand Rapids Catholic Central that came away with the narrow win, 55-52, at the Grand Rapids Catholic Central campus in downtown Grand Rapids.

Photos from Tuesday’s game

“It’s a tough loss,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core after the game. “They came into today ranked sixth in Class B, and they are one of the best teams in the Grand Rapids area. They’re undefeated and the conference favorite, so we came into their place and only lost by three with some tough calls going against us down the stretch.

“I’m proud of my team for how we battled against an undefeated team on the road. We led most of the game, but just couldn’t make enough plays at the end. I’m disappointed that we lost, but I’m proud of the effort and the toughness we showed.”

Sam Johnson scored 15 points and added six rebounds and four assists to lead the Lakers (5-2, 0-1 O-K Blue), while Jack VanWingen added 14 points. Griffin Lorimer scored 11 points in the second half and added five assists.

“Sam got us off to a great start to the game,” Core added. “He hit a lot of his midrange jumpers. That forced them to take their big kid (Jacob Polakovich) off of Sam and onto Griffin. Because of that, we challenged Griffin at halftime to take it at their big kid, since Griffin is a little quicker.

“It paid off right away. Griffin scored all his points in the second half, most of it in that third quarter. So we got a big first quarter from Sam and a big third quarter from Griffin to help us hold onto the lead.”

A deciding factor in the game was the Lakers’ free throw shooting. In a game that featured multiple lead changes in the final minutes of play, Spring Lake wasn’t able to take advantage from the charity stripe, finishing 4-12 on the night.

“That’s now two games that we’ve lost due to free throw shooting,” Core continued. “We work on that every day at practice and talk about it a lot, but I guess we’ll have to address it in a different way moving forward.”

Despite the loss, Core feels his team went the distance against the perceived conference champ.

“We came in and went toe-to-toe with a really good team,” he added. “I don’t think we were intimidated at all. We’ll have to take care of business between now and then, but that rematch in February will be a good one.”

Junior forward Griffin Lorimer echoed his coach’s thoughts.

“I think we played well, but we need to work on finding our stride earlier in the game,” Lorimer added. “It’s a good experience for us, and hopefully we can learn from it.

“The coaches told me at halftime that I needed to drive to the basket more. I took that in stride and started going for it. They’ve got some big guys in there, but I thought we were able to limit them and keep the score low. That’s what we were hoping to do.

“When they come to our place, we’re hoping for a different result.”

Jacob Polakovich scored 13 points to lead the Cougars (6-0, 2-0 O-K Blue), while Jalen Mayfield and Michael Brown each added 11 and Austin Braun chipped in with 10.

Freshmen: Grand Rapids Catholic Central defeated Spring Lake, 54-45. Kyle Garrison led the Lakers with 12 points and eight rebounds. Grant Kieft was the second leading scorer with nine points.