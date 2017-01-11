Haven boys swarmed by East Kentwood

The Bucs fell by a final score of 63-54. After trailing by just four points at halftime, an 11-3 run by East Kentwood to open up the second half put the Bucs too far behind the eight ball.

“That was kind of our Achilles heel last year, too, I’m not sure if there is any rhyme or reason to it,” Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said. “I thought our energy was decent, but our execution tonight was not great.

“Defensively, we had a few breakdowns on assignments that we have executed in the past. Kentwood played an awesome game. They caused us problems with their athleticism, their ability to get to the backboard and rebound.”

Those problems manifested themselves in a big way through the third quarter. The Bucs earned just four total rebounds in the quarter, while Koella and Holman were the only to score from the field. They went on to be outscored, 11-17, ballooning the Falcon lead up to 10 points to begin the final period.

The lights-out performance for the Falcons came in large part due to Ca’Nas Coleman, who led the field with a game-high 25 points. Seven of those came in the third quarter.

“Coleman is more of a post player, but he does stretch the floor with his outside shooting,” Immink said of the Falcon star. “He started off with a couple of threes which I think got them going. Around the basket he’s getting his hands on everything, grabbing everything. I give him a lot of credit, he is a good player.”

The relentless attack by the Falcon offense was enough to slow down the Grand Haven scoring machine, and their athleticism on defense caused further problems.

Ross Koella and Zac Holman led the offensive effort, while the rest of the team struggled to find a scoring rhythm.

Koella finished with a team-high 19 points for the Bucs, built on his also team-leading eight rebounds and 7-for-10 free throw performance.

Holman put up his customary double-digit point-total with 17, including two three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

A feisty Falcon front was able to shut down Grand Haven’s normally prolifically deep scoring roster.

Casey Constant finished with just six points, ahead of Drew Van Andel, who put back four, Malic Love with three, Clay Landsman and Dimitrius Neely at two each and finally Kellum Bridgeforth with one point.

The Bucs, now 1-1 in O-K Red Conference play, will look to leave this loss behind and shape up to throw down against West Ottawa next Tues. Head coach Greg Immink suggests this is no more than a bump in the road.

“We just have to execute the stuff we do more efficiently. Not a lot has to change, we just have to do it better,” Immink said. “Getting the ball from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’, and finishing at the basket, that’s what needs to improve.

“West Ottawa is as good as anybody around right now. Very solid, very well coached. It certainly doesn’t get any easier.”