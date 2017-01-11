Hoop roundup: Tough night for local ballers

The Western Michigan Christian girls team hit the road for an electrifying night at Fruitport Calvary Christian on Tuesday.

A fourth quarter collapse handed Fruitport Calvary their second-straight win in the matchup, 63-58.

Calvary outscored the Warriors, 24-14, in the fourth quarter, eliminating the WMC lead.

The game was tied, 8-8, at the first stop and the Warriors led, 24-22, at halftime, despite a scary run by WMC.

After the Eagles jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the second quarter, WMC mounted an 11-1 run to take the lead into intermission.

“I told the girls at halftime the second half was going to be a physical war, and it was,” Fruitport Calvary coach Brad Richards said. “Watching our player’s faces, you could see they were not intimidated and were not going to back down to all of the physical contact. I’m really proud of how they finished this game against a very good team.”

Leading the Eagles was Allyson Richards with 26 points and 11 rebounds, Lexy Wilson with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Kelsey Richards with 11 points. Jordyn Hamilton added five assists.

Aubrey Goorman led the Warriors with 24 points and 12 rebounds before eventually fouling out of the game. Cassie Kingma followed, netting eight points.

“I thought our girls played very hard, “WMC coach Jeremy Goorman said. “We had a few defensive breakdowns down the stretch that cost us the victory. We were beat on the boards and did not change the way we played defense.”

“This was a fun game for both schools to play, a non-conference game with tow Christian schools three miles apart. I’m really proud of our girls for the way the responded to getting down at the end of the third quarter,” Richards said.

“WMC is a very good team and Jeremy is doing a great job coaching them. Tonight could have gone either way.”

Junior varsity: WMC defeated the Eagles, 33-10. Alyssa Eekhoff led the Warriors with 11 points, followed by Jenna Houskamp who added eight.

Laker girls can’t keep pace with GR Catholic Central

The Spring Lake girls basketball team stalled late in their first O-K Blue Conference contest at home Tuesday night.

After being outscored 36-15 over the second half, the Lakers fell to Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 55-38.

The game sat tied at 19 entering halftime, but Spring Lake could not sustain their effort.

Reiko Johnson led all scorers with 20 points in the loss.

The Lakers will return to the hardwood for their first conference road test at Sparta on Thursday.

Freshmen: Grand Rapids Catholic Central defeated Spring Lake, 40-14. Alexis Stegeman led the Lakers with five points and six rebounds, while Mia McDermott had four points and five rebounds.

Fruitport girls fall to the Big Reds

The Trojan girls hoops team could not get much going offensively against a lockdown Big Red defense Tuesday night.

Fruitport could not recover after being held to just one point in the opening quarter, as they lost to Muskegon by a final score of 51-28 at Fruitport High School.

10 second-quarter points and 11 in the third feigned promise for Fruitport, but Muskegon’s defense again locked in down the stretch, holding them to six points over the fourth quarter.

Iyana Brown led the Trojans with 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. They return to the court to take on Mona Shores on Friday