Spring Lake girls hoops pulls away in fourth quarter

The Lakers (3-4, 1-1 O-K Blue) got it done, downing the Spartans, 44-34.

A strong effort in the fourth quarter blew open a tightly contested game to that point. The Lakers outscored Sparta, 13-5, over the final period of play.

The first half was a tale of two quarters. Johnson’s six points led the Lakers to a 14-7 lead after the first period. The second quarter swung the other way, with Sparta outscoring Spring Lake, 14-8, to bring about a halftime score of 22-21.

At intermission, Johnson led with eight points, just ahead of Jenna Core and Madelyn Nelson who each put back six.

“We play and we play hard,” Spring Lake head coach Cavin Mohrhardt told WGHN. “At halftime, we talked about intensity. I think we had it in the first quarter, and in the second quarter we were a little down.”

Turnovers plagued both teams in the third quarter, but Spring Lake’s all too familiar foe, the free throw, did not rear its head. The Lakers finished 12-for-18 from the charity stripe.

“It’s about time,” Mohrhardt said. “We work on that. We have a little deal if you make 10 free throws in a row, then I fix you a steak.”

Johnson, Core and Linsey Paggeot all brought buckets to the blaze in the third quarter, which ended with the Lakers up by two.

The final period opened with a three-ball by Johnson and closed with her completing a perfect eight-for-eight free throw shooting night. Her 22 points led all scorers.

Following Johnson on the Spring Lake score sheet was Core with 10 points and nine rebounds, followed by Nelson with seven points.

Coach Mohrhardt was pleased with his team’s effort, especially of his young players, who have developed into true supporting cast members for the Reiko Show.

“Our young girls, I give our seniors and captains credit, they have worked well with them,” he said. “Madeline Zenas is so skinny, she got four fouls, and I was happy to see it. Her getting her body in there and getting rebounds and fighting.

“Same with Jenna (Core), we just got to put some meat on them and get them in there.”

The win has Spring Lake looking forward.

“I want to beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central more than anything,” said Johnson of her remaining goals for the season. “I want to win districts.”

The quest for O-K Blue dominance continues on Tuesday when the Lakers take on Allendale on the road.