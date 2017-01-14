Friday Night Hoops Scores

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Coopersville 59, GR West Catholic 55
GR Catholic Central 67, Comstock Park 53
GR Christian 71, GR South Christian 35
GR Covenant Christian 60, Tri-unity Christian 52
Forest Hills Northern 52, Greenville 39
NorthPointe Christian 54, Belding 46
Ottawa Hills 72, Cedar Springs 60
GR Union 67, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 23
Grandville 61, Hudsonville 58
Hamilton 44, Holland Christian 38
West Ottawa 50, Rockford 49
Hud. Unity Christian 49, Byron Center 40
Lowell 63, Jenison 50
Ludington 64, Manistee 22
Muskegon 58, Kenowa Hills 43
Muskegon Catholic Central 55, Orchard View 51
Muskegon Heights 56, Western Michigan Christian 30
Mona Shores 70, Fruitport 30
Spring Lake 51, Sparta 43
Wayland Union 61, Zeeland West 24
Wyoming 60, Forest Hills Eastern 52
Zeeland East 80, Holland 76
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
East Kentwood 47, Caledonia 42
Hamilton 50, Holland Christian 37
West Ottawa 53, Rockford 42
Lowell 61, Jenison 33
Ludington 41, Manistee 37
Mason County Central 50, Ravenna 15
Muskegon 35, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 13
Mona Shores 68, Fruitport 31
Oakridge 45, Whitehall 26
Western Michigan Christian 57, Muskegon Heights 40
Shelby 56, Montague 46
Spring Lake 44, Sparta 33