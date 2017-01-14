logo

Friday Night Hoops Scores

Jan 14, 2017

Friday's Scores

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Coopersville 59, GR West Catholic 55

GR Catholic Central 67, Comstock Park 53

GR Christian 71, GR South Christian 35

GR Covenant Christian 60, Tri-unity Christian 52

Forest Hills Northern 52, Greenville 39

NorthPointe Christian 54, Belding 46

Ottawa Hills 72, Cedar Springs 60

GR Union 67, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 23

Grandville 61, Hudsonville 58

Hamilton 44, Holland Christian 38

West Ottawa 50, Rockford 49

Hud. Unity Christian 49, Byron Center 40

Lowell 63, Jenison 50

Ludington 64, Manistee 22

Muskegon 58, Kenowa Hills 43

Muskegon Catholic Central 55, Orchard View 51

Muskegon Heights 56, Western Michigan Christian 30

Mona Shores 70, Fruitport 30

Spring Lake 51, Sparta 43

Wayland Union 61, Zeeland West 24

Wyoming 60, Forest Hills Eastern 52

Zeeland East 80, Holland 76

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

East Kentwood 47, Caledonia 42

Hamilton 50, Holland Christian 37

West Ottawa 53, Rockford 42

Lowell 61, Jenison 33

Ludington 41, Manistee 37

Mason County Central 50, Ravenna 15

Muskegon 35, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 13

Mona Shores 68, Fruitport 31

Oakridge 45, Whitehall 26

Western Michigan Christian 57, Muskegon Heights 40

Shelby 56, Montague 46

Spring Lake 44, Sparta 33

