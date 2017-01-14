Prep Roundup: Fruitport girls can't keep up with Mona Shores

Fruitport fell by a final score of 68-31. A monster 28-point third quarter sealed the deal for the Sailors, who led 18-11 after the first quarter and 28-17 at halftime.

Iyana Brown nearly completed a nifty triple-double, leading the Trojans with nine points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

The Fruitport girls will look to bounce back against Kenowa Hills at home Tuesday.

Haven skaters iced by Jenison

The Grand Haven/Spring Lake hockey team took on the Wildcats at the Lakeshore Ice Arena on Friday night, dropping the contest, 3-2.

A strong first period put the Bucs up with a commanding 2-0 lead. Lucas Underwood and Connor Tebelman lit the lamp for Grand Haven, assisted by Trevor Kalis and Bradley Robertson.

The second period saw the Bucs’ lead cut in half with a Jenison goal, while the final brought about a defensive collapse. The Wildcats scored two goals in the third period to take the victory.

Mika Byar made 17 saves on the night, allowing three goals.

The Bucs hit the ice today for a matchup with Byron Center at the Lakeshore Ice Arena.