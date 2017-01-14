SL boys hoops downs Sparta

Cam Ball and his band of ballers hit 10-of-13 free throws in the fourth quarter of Spring Lake’s game at Sparta High School to ice a close victory, 51-43.

Both teams had serious trouble finding the basket early. The fourth quarter began with the Spartans (3-3, 0-2 O-K Blue) trailing by just one point, 33-31.

Sparta took quick action to open the final period, capitalizing on Spring Lake’s 21st turnover with just over 4:30 left in the game.

After Ball picked up his fourth foul, the Spartans took the lead coming into the final minutes of the game, 39-36.

The Lakers (6-2, 1-1 O-K Blue) were able to clean up their game to finish well down the stretch. Sam Johnson rumbled through the lane for a bucket and foul for the tying three-point-play. After dropping just one shot in the first half, he finished leading the Lakers in scoring, with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Isaiah Pierce ensured the lead change with a jump shot, forcing a Sparta timeout. After the break, he sealed the deal with a block of the Spartan leading scorer.

The lead closed to one with just over one minute left to play, but a key foul sent Ball back to the free throw line, where he was a perfect six-for-six in the fourth quarter, to send the Spartans packing.

“We made plays down the stretch tonight,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core after the game with WGHN. “We made the plays in the last minute and a half tonight, and we knocked down free throws.

“I’m very pleased with the victory. Spring Lake is aware that everybody can play in the O-K Blue and it’s going to be like this every night. We are fortunate for the win.”

The first half was rather dismal for the Lakers. They scored just 17 points through the 16 minutes of play, coughed up more turnovers (12) than rebounds and saw the free throw line just once.

On the flip side, Sparta hit three 3-pointers in the first half and had plenty of trips to the free throw line. They racked up two fouls on Spring Lake’s Craig Whitaker and Sam Johnson and one on Griffen Lorimer.

“They forced a lot of turnovers and our post did not handle the double-team very well,” Core said. “We played great defense and held them to 17 points while the offense was kind of stagnant, our defense kept us close.”

Following Johnson’s team-high 15 points and 14 rebounds were Jack VanWingen with 10 and Ball with eight, all from the free throw line. Griffen Lorimer contributed to a monster rebounding night for the Lakers with 11 boards of his own.

Johnson and Lorimer alone outrebounded Sparta, 25-22.

The Lakers will kick off an eight game home stand on Tues. against Allendale and will look to continue their winning ways in the O-K Blue.

“There are no bottom-feeders in the O-K Blue,” Core said. “I got kids with bruises and cuts on their cheeks. Every night it’s going to be a war down there in the O-K Blue. “