Western Michigan Christian hoops splits with Muskegon Heights

The host Warriors hung tough during the first half of play, but the Tigers’ relentless attack on the ball ultimately resulted in empty possessions for WMC and a 56-30 loss.

“We knew they were going to try and speed us up quite a bit, and I think we did a decent job against their pressure and their trapping for the majority of the game,” said Western Michigan Christian head coach Kurt Gruppen. “We did an OK job for a while, but we just weren’t able to make some easy shots that they gave us that could have kept us in the game.

“To their credit, they did an excellent job of speeding us up and making us uncomfortable, but we didn’t do a good job of finishing, either.”

Senior forward Dan Ray scored 11 points to lead the Warriors (2-5, 0-2 Lakes Eight), while junior guard Tyler VanBeek added five.

“Tyler VanBeek continues to do a really good job for us,” Gruppen said of his junior point guard. “It doesn’t show up in the scorebook, but he handles the ball really well. I didn’t ever foresee him becoming a primary ball handler, but he’s really stepped into that role. He wants the ball, and he wants to make those plays.

“He’s grown into that on-court leadership role, and that’s to his credit, because he’s really worked toward that, and he’s doing a really nice job for us.

“Dan Ray did a nice job of battling through some adversity. He didn’t have his best performance, but he didn’t hang his head. He kept trying to pound it inside and make something happen.”

The Warriors trailed 30-15 at halftime, but a 16-4 run by Muskegon Heights in the third quarter pretty much sealed their fate.

“We prepared for zone defenses all year, but we just struggle in those situations sometimes,” Gruppen continued. “We have to keep with it, though. They did a good job of mixing up where they were going to trap, and we have to do a better job of reading that before it’s too late and making plays.

“We would have liked to make more shots, obviously, and defensively, it got away from us a little bit in the second half. For the first two and half quarters, we limited our turnovers, but things kind of snowballed on us after that.”

Senior wing Anthony Jones scored 15 points to lead the Tigers (5-1, 1-1 Lakes Eight), while senior guard Antoine Jones added 13.

Gruppen hopes high-quality competition will push his young squads to bigger and better things by the time the calendar flips to March.

“It helps to play teams like Muskegon Heights,” he admitted. “They are in our district for the postseason, and we’ll actually play them again at their place later this season. Playing teams of that caliber for us is a good thing. For us to go up against that kind of pressure and be forced into making reads and making plays quickly is good for us.

“We’re growing, and we still have a long way to go. We certainly aren’t there yet, but we just have to get to the place where our practice simulates what Tuesday and Friday night are going to be like. That’s probably the area that we need to grow the most at.”

Gruppen’s message to the team after the game was to treat every moment of every day like it is Friday night.

“We just have to stay the course and trust the process,” he said. “We need to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year. Every game, every practice and everything we do needs to be a step toward that, and we have to view those moments as chances to get better and chances to improve.”

Junior varsity: WMC defeated Muskegon Heights, 58-33. Zack Butkis led the way with 27 points, while Brant Zeerip put up seven and Solomon Waller and Joe Hain each had six.

Freshmen: Muskegon Heights defeated WMC on a buzzer beater, 54-53. Jameson Goorman led the way with 12 points, while Brevin Bryne added 11 points and Jake Betten and Nick Moser each tossed in eight.

Goorman leads WMC girls past Heights

In the opening act of the doubleheader, the Western Michigan Christian girls basketball team outscored Muskegon Heights 33-17 in the second and third quarters to pull away from the Tigers for a 57-42 win.

Junior center Aubrey Goorman continued her low-post dominance with 29 points and 15 rebounds to lead WMC (5-5, 2-0 Lakes Eight), while senior forward Cassie Kingma and junior Addison Liggett each added six points.

“I was proud of the way we came out in the second half,” said WMC head coach Jeremy Goorman. “The girls passed it to the hot hand and Aubrey produced when she got the ball. The big thing for us is that we had the most assists in a game all year with 16 total assists.”

Jakayla Anderson scored 23 points to lead Muskegon Heights (3-4, 0-3 Lakes Eight), while Danashia Day added nine.

Junior varsity: WMC defeated Muskegon Heights, 42-23. Alyssa Eekhoff led the way with eight points followed by Jenna Houskamp with six and Kayla Johnson with five.