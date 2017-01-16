Harris hits big 3, Pistons beat Lakers to snap skid

Marcus Morris scored 23 points and Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons. They wrapped up their longest trip of the season by beating the Lakers at Staples Center for the first time in seven tries since Nov. 14, 2008.

Detroit barely hung on down the stretch of a back-and-forth game with the Lakers, who lost their fourth straight despite 26 points from Lou Williams.

D'Angelo Russell added 20 points for the Lakers. They have lost 20 of 25 since their 10-10 start to coach Luke Walton's first season.

After Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram missed a free throw that would have tied it with 1:33 left, the teams traded missed shots before Harris grabbed a deflected ball from Ingram, beat the shot clock and bailed the Pistons out of an aimless possession with his 3-pointer in front of the Lakers' bench.

The Pistons won without two injured starters, wrapping up their five-game road trip with a bounce-back performance from their 33-point loss at Utah on Friday, their worst defeat of the season.

TO THE BANK

The Lakers led by 14 points during the first half, but Detroit stayed in it with 15 points from Morris and strong play by Drummond, who banked in a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer. Drummond held his hand aloft from the moment he let it go, and even Lakers fans had to applaud when it erased Los Angeles' lead and put Detroit up 59-57 at halftime.

ZU WORKS

Lakers rookie center Ivica Zubac had four points and five rebounds in nine minutes while playing in his third basketball game in two days. Zubac played two minutes in a loss to the Clippers on Saturday afternoon and then was assigned to the Lakers' D-League affiliate in time to put up 20 points and 10 rebounds in their game on Saturday night.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed his second straight game with a strained rotator cuff. ... Drummond's 3-pointer was his second of the season. ... F Jon Leuer missed his fourth straight game with a sore right knee.

Lakers: Tarik Black went to the locker room in the third quarter after apparently injuring his ankle under the basket. ... Williams converted a four-point play in the second quarter. ... The Lakers have played 45 games already this season, most in the NBA by a long shot. They've played nine games in January already. ... Luol Deng returned to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Clippers for rest. He Deng scored two points in 36 minutes. Fellow starter Julius Randle had two points in 32 minutes.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Hawks on Wednesday.

Lakers: Host Nuggets on Tuesday.