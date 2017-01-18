Grand Haven boys hoops struggles in road loss to West Ottawa

Up against O-K Red Conference rival Grand Haven at home, the Panthers induced the Buccaneers into 10 first-half fouls and ran away in the second half with a 68-45 win.

“I thought it was a good start for us, really good defensively tonight,” West Ottawa coach Steve Windemuller said. “I thought we knew our assignments, played pretty well together, rebounded very well. Once the second quarter got rolling we got some good looks, pretty balanced scoring, it was a total team effort again.”

It was close after the first quarter, as West Ottawa only found themselves up by six points, 14-9 but then had a 34-18 lead at the half that Grand Haven could just not recover from.

“The way that they played physical and fast, they created a lot of circumstance that they got the 50-50 balls, they got the tipped balls, loose on the floor, we just have to find a way to come up with those,” Grand Haven coach Greg Immink said.

West Ottawa pulled away in the second quarter. Grand Haven committed three shooting fouls that increased the Panthers lead from 14-9 to 21-9. After Drew Pedersen put back a layup with 5:15 remaining in the first half, the Buccaneers called a timeout to slow things down.

The timeout did help a little bit, but with every bucket the Buccaneers had, the Panthers had a quick answer. Nolan Eccker had layup and a mid-ranger jumper and Nick Wehrmeyer sunk two free throws within the final two minutes of the half to extend an 11 point lead, 27-16 to a 16-point lead, 34-18.

“One thing with our team is that we’re very unselfish, everybody gets involved,” Panther senior Jake VanTubbergen said. “Drew Pedersen hit two 3s right off the bat and that always helps when you start off hot, it just snowballs. Everybody kind of chips in, real balanced effort so that always helps.”

Leading the way for the Panthers was VanTubbergen with 14 points, while Hunter Bedford had 12 points and Nolan Eccker chipped in 11 points. Five others chipped in with points.

For Grand Haven, Ross Koella had a game-high 17 points, Zac Holman had 11 points and Clay Landsman had eight points.

The Panthers are now 7-1 and 3-0 in the O-K Red Conference, while Grand Haven is now 7-3 and 1-2 in the O-K Red.