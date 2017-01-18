Hoops roundup: SL girls use third-quarter run to outlast Allendale

Senior point guard Reiko Johnson led all scorers with 14 points, while sophomore Medeline Zenas added 11 points and eight rebounds and sophomore forward Jenna Core chipped in with 10 points.

Freshmen: Allendale defeated Spring Lake, 22-16. Mia McDermott and Maddie Ryan each scored four points to lead the Lakers.

Fruitport girls rout Kenowa Hills

The Fruitport girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Kenowa Hills, 49-27.

Iyana Brown scored 18 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out seven asssits to lead the Trojans, while Katie Veihl added 13 points and Emily Winicki chipped in with eight points.

WMC girls hoops makes short work of Potter’s House

The Western Michigan Christian girls basketball team improved to 6-4 with a 65-19 win at Wyoming Potter’s House on Tuesday.

The Warriors led 20-8 at the first stop, 42-10 at halftime, and 54-16 going into the final period.

Aubrey Goorman led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Harlie Hubers put up 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Grace Johnson had six assists, two steals and no turnovers, and Anna Sytsema added eight points off the bench.

“The game was a running-clock situation at the 4-minute mark in the third quarter,” said WMC head coach Jeremy Goorman. “We created 35 turnovers and only had 14. Grace Johnson pushed the ball well and found the open girl all night. If this were hockey, she would have had 15 assists. The girls pushed the tempo up a notch from the previous games, and were on pace to score well into the 80s.

Due to the weather, we did not practice Monday evening. Lack of practice can often be a detriment, but the girls were well rested and exploded right out of the gate. I am so proud of Grace Johnson, because she only had one turnover in her last two games to go against her 12 assists. If she continues orchestrating the team like this, our chances are good in any ball game we play.

“Katelyn Wright is another girl putting the team first. She is our best shooter and teams are rushing at her, even playing box and one on her. She takes what they give her, and she finds the open player. Everyone scored tonight and played well. I am looking forward to our games against Orchard View and Spring Lake this week.

WMC boys fall to Potter’s House

The Warrior boys didn’t fair quite as well in the nightcap, falling to host Potter’s House, 64-48.

WMC trailed 15-7 at the first stop, 37-19 at intermission and 46-33 going into the final quarter.

Daniel Ray led the Warriors with 20 points, followed by Tyler VanBeek with 10.

Junior varsity: WMC defeated Potter’s House, 69-26. Freshman Luke Moorhead led the Warriors with 14 points, followed by Joe Hain with 12 points and Tyler Somers with 11.

Freshmen: WMC defeated Whitehall, 40-30 in overtime. Brandon Fles led the Warriors with 12 points, followed by Jameson Goorman with nine and Nick Moser and Mike Kamps with eight each.

Fruitport Calvary Christian downs GR Wellspring

The Eagles took a 39-10 lead at halftime all the way to a 50-point victory over Grand Rapids Wellspring on Tuesday night.

The game began 4-4 before Calvary took over. They were led by a monster effort by Allyson Richards who finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Lexy Wilson also had an impressive night, dropping 14 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. Kelsey Richards followed with eight points and nine rebounds.

“I was especially pleased with Jordyn Hamilton for her leadership, aggressiveness and unselfish approach to the game,” said Calvary head coach Brand Richards.

Hamilton finished the night with eight points, seven assists and five steals.

“We are going to need to continue to raise out intensity when it comes to rebounding,” Richards said. “Overall, we got a lot of players a lot of playing time.”