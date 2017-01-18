Missed chances late hurt U-M in loss at Wisconsin

But winning at Wisconsin? Historically, that's another degree of difficulty.

The Wolverines made a strong second-half surge but foul trouble and wasted critical possessions down the stretch proved too much to overcome in a 68-64 loss to No. 17 Wisconsin Tuesday night at Kohl Center.

Zak Irvin scored 20, Derrick Walton Jr. 15, Duncan Robinson 11 and Moritz Wagner 10 for Michigan (12-7, 2-4 Big Ten), which has lost the past five meetings between the teams and 13 of the last 14 at Wisconsin.

The Wolverines also fell to 0-5 in true road games.

Bronson Koenig scored 16, Nigel Hayes and Vitto Brown each added 13, and Happ scored 11 for Wisconsin (15-3, 4-1), which has won 17 straight at home dating to last season.

After Michigan's offense went stagnant heading into halftime, it quickly found its footing in the second half.

Michigan used a 17-2 run in the second half to erase a five-point deficit and claw out a 38-30 lead with 12:40 remaining.

Irvin kicked off the spurt with a layup, Walton added 3-pointer and Wagner scored six straight points — two free throws and two layups — before Irvin did the rest. He capped it with another layup and back-to-back mid-range jumpers.

During the spurt, Michigan held Wisconsin without a field goal for over seven minutes, with its only points coming on free throws.

But within a blink of an eye, everything turned sour.

Wagner drew a foul away from the basket to send D'Mitrik Trice to the free-throw line. Trice split the pair but Wisconsin came up with the offensive rebound, which led to a Trice 3-pointer and ignited a 13-5 flurry.

After Walton hit two free throws and Robinson nailed a 3-pointer, Wisconsin scored five straight and tied it at 43 on a three-point play by Happ with 8:16 left.

Michigan showed its resolve as Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Robinson hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the wing to regain a 49-43 lead at the 6:29 mark.

It wasn't enough. Wisconsin roared back behind Koenig, who scored 10 straight on two layups and two 3-pointers during a 15-0 blitz that put Michigan in a 58-49 hole with 3:46 to play.

Wagner stopped the spurt with a pair of free throws and Walton made two 3-pointers to cut it to 63-59 with 27 seconds left, but it was too little too late as Wisconsin iced it at the free-throw line.

Michigan entered Tuesday's matchup leading the Big Ten with the fewest turnovers (9.1), but was careless and turned the ball over twice in the first four minutes.

Despite the early mistakes, Irvin scored Michigan's first six points on two layups and a deep jumper as the Wolverines trailed 8-6 with 15:48 left in first half.

Michigan kept pace with Wisconsin as Xavier Simpson got a steal and led to a fast-break and a Robinson 3-pointer from the wing to cut it to 14-13 at 10:26 mark.

A rough series for D.J. Wilson led to five straight points for Wisconsin and a 19-13 deficit roughly two minutes later. After Happ caught Wilson out of position for a point-blank layup, Wilson had his shot blocked on the other end by Happ and then fouled Hayes for a three-point play.

But Irvin countered with a 3-pointer late in the shot clock to silence the crowd and Abdur-Rahkman knocked down a deep ball to pull Michigan even at 19 with 7:11 remaining in the half.

From that point on, Michigan's offense went cold as it missed its final six shots of the half, with its lone points coming on a pair of Wagner free throws.

Wisconsin could only muster a 7-2 run down the stretch, putting the Wolverines in a 26-21 hole at the break.