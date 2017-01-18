Smothering defense helps Grand Haven girls hoops cruise past West Ottawa

Grand Haven outscored West Ottawa 27-15 in the second half to roll to a 50-29 win over the Panthers.

Photos from Tuesday’s game

The Buccaneers played like a team with its season on the line, as they employed a tenacious half-court trap defense that forced West Ottawa out of its comfort zone from start to finish.

“This was a must-win situation for us tonight,” said Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “We came into this game at 0-2 in the conference, and couldn’t afford to go 0-3. We competed against two of the better teams in the conference in East Kentwood and Caledonia on the road, but we were happy to be back in our own gym for once.

“We really turned a corner tonight, and we had a lot of different kids play well. And we needed to do that, because we’ve been a little inconsistent lately. We were great against Reeths-Puffer, but then we were terrible against Caledonia. So, we needed a game like this where we were able to really take a step forward as a team.”

Sophomore point guard Alli Keyser scored 16 points and added four assists and five steals to lead the Bucs (1-2 O-K Red, 6-4 overall), while junior wing Sophie Mariani added nine points, three assists, four rebounds and four blocks.

“Alli did a nice job of handling their pressure and leading the offense,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “We have different sets against zone, so she did well with recognizing the situation and making the right calls for us.

“I really thought Sophia Mariana had one of her better games. She was aggressive on offense, and she had four blocks on defense, too. She did a nice job of finishing around the rim with her left hand, and I was really happy to see how well she played, tonight.”

Junior guard Autumn Buikema added seven points, while sophomore center Esther Byington added six points, four blocks and five rebounds and sophomore forward Kelli Olthof chipped in with four points, seven rebounds and two assists.

“We call her Autumn ‘Baseline’ Buikema, because she owns that shot,” Kowlaczyk-Fulmer continued. “She was solid tonight. Byington and Olthof combined for 10 points in the second half, so I think we were able to get that inside-outside ball movement going, and that helped us break down their zone.

“I was really proud of Kelli Olthof, tonight. She’s battled through some foul trouble lately, but she was all over the boards tonight. She led us in rebounds, and Esther and Sophia were both active on the boards, too. When we do that, we really put a lot of pressure on the other team.”

The defensive pressure by the Buccaneers in the third quarter proved to the backbreaker for the Panthers, as they fell behind by as many as 25 points.

“We were up nine (points) at halftime, but we knew that wasn’t going to be good enough to win,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “We struggle sometimes coming out of the locker room in the second half, so we talked at halftime about coming out in the second half with the same intensity and energy level that we started the game with.

“I think our half-court zone defense really kept them off-balance and never really allowed them to get in a rhythm, offensively. On the other end, we handled their pressure really well. We’ve had some trouble with zone defenses early on in the season, but I thought we really forced them out of their zone tonight with how well we handled it.”

Panthers still learning

For West Ottawa (1-2 O-K Red, 3-5 overall), the lopsided loss against Grand Haven was disappointing to head coach Jeff Bauer, especially after a significant road win over Rockford last Friday.

“They run a good zone, and they trap well,” he said after the game. “Not to discredit them, but we just didn’t execute. We’re still working on that, and we’re a young team. It’s not an excuse anymore, but we’ve got to step up as a team.

“We’ve got to buy in as a group. At the same time, I have to evaluate some of the things that I’m doing, too. Everyone just has to make a conscience effort to step up and get better at one or two things. If we can do that, we’ll grow as a team and come together a little better.”

Bauer did see some bright spots in the loss, however.

“Dani Kuiper did a nice job,” he added. “She came in and was just fearless out there. It doesn’t matter if she’s playing against the (Detroit) Pistons or a middle school team, she just is whom she is and plays at a consistent level.

“Alia Mares was OK at times. She’s got to be a little more solid with the ball. Jaylen VanMaurick came in and had a few nice layups at the end, too.”

For a young squad, establishing a consistently high level of play can be a challenge, but Bauer believes his team is close to grasping that concept.

“We’re still learning how to be successful,” he continued. “We had a great win on the road against Rockford last Friday, so we didn’t handle that prosperity very well. Our ability to be solid and consistent every day is what is holding us back right now. If we can get a handle on that, that’ll turn things around for us.”

UP NEXT

Both squads will prepare for sizable challenges in their next contests, as Grand Haven travels to Hudsonville (3-0 O-K Red, 10-1 overall) on Friday, while West Ottawa hosts East Kentwood (2-1 O-K Red, 9-1 overall).