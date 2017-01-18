Spring Lake downs defending conference champ Allendale

The Lakers took on the two-time defending O-K Blue Conference champions, Allendale, on Tuesday. The Falcons brought with them the “big three” who led them to a title last year and are averaging 92 percent of the team’s points this season.

Spring Lake was undaunted, putting up a stalwart defensive effort to grab their second O-K Blue Conference win, 60-50.

“This was a great win for us,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core. “It probably should have been in bigger fashion with a few made free throws, but we will celebrate this.”

The centerpiece of Allendale’s prolific scoring attack was Hunter Greer, who dropped 23 of the Falcons’ 50 points. Naturally, he was the topic of discussion at shoot-around prior to the game.

The Lakers showed off their impressive depth and trust in their bench, spreading scoring and defensive assignments eleven players deep.

“Isaiah (Pierce) and Cameron Ball were kind of rotating on Greer, who is a heck of a player,” Core said. “Ben Artenga really played some quality minutes tonight. To be able to bring him in to rest those guys so we could always have a fresh guy on Greer was huge.

“Craig Whittaker came off the bench to give us eight quick points in the third quarter, we only scored 10 in the third. He hit two big threes, we got contributions from a lot of guys tonight.”

The scoring sheet went seven players deep for the Lakers. Cam Ball led the way with 13, followed by big man Sam Johnson with 12 and fellow guard Pierce with eleven.

Whittaker’s eight points were a bench-high, while Griffin Lorimer knocked down a hard-fought six points. Finally, Jack VanWingen and Artenga each put back five points.

“Artenga hit a big three early to give us our first lead,” Core said. “He’s playing behind two good point guards. He is just getting better and better.

Prior to Artenga’s buttery corner three ball, the Lakers trailed in the first quarter, after the bucket, they never trailed again.

“Our 11 guys were better than their three tonight,” Core said. “We said that going in. Their big three scored 49 of their 50 points, I wouldn’t want to play them in a 3-on-3 tournament, but our five against their three with a bench of 11, we will play that.”

Free throw woes continued to plague the Lakers throughout the game, who shot 12 for 28 from the line on the night.

“I hate for that to be an Achilles’ heel. We started charts with stars for the guys who make the most and have added incentive clauses.

“We made enough in the fourth quarter, 12-for-28 is horrendous, but 10-for-17 in the fourth quarter is better.”

Coach Core cites poor free throw shooting as the reason for their two losses this season, but their strong defensive effort tonight curbed the “horrendous” performance.

“We held them to 10, seven and 11 points in the first three quarters,” he said. “Fortunately, we were good enough tonight for 32 minutes to only make a handful. We’ve got to keep plugging away at the line.”

Amidst snow days, half days and varsity team-run youth camps this week, the Lakers still have to squeeze in matchups with Coopersville and Western Michigan Christian before the week is out.

“Our boys will sleep well this weekend,” Core said.

Junior varsity: Allendale defeated the Spring Lake boys JV team, 52-48, in overtime. Kyle Weirsma scored 17 points to lead the Lakers while Cayden Ball added 11.

Freshmen: The Spring Lake freshmen boys basketball team defeated Allendale, 46-35, on Tuesday. Lucas Lyyski led the Lakers with 14 points followed by Grant Kieft with 11 points.