Grand Haven girls hoops' upset bid falls short at Hudsonville

The Eagles drudged through 24 minutes of turnover-plagued basketball, yet only trailed by one point entering the final quarter of play.

The veteran Hudsonville squad put the clamps down on defense in the final frame and outscored the Buccaneers 13-3 to close out a 43-34 win Friday night at Hudsonville High School.

“We got off to a bad start,” said Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “We struggled in the first quarter and Alli (Keyser) picked up two big fouls early on. We were down 18-7 at one point, but we outscored them 13-3 at the end of the second quarter to get back in the game.

“We were leading heading into the fourth quarter and felt pretty good about where we were at, but they went on a 13-3 run to close out the game.”

Sophomore point guard Alli Keyser scored 11 points and added four assists, five steals to lead the Bucs (6-5, 1-3 O-K Red), while sophomore center Esther Byington added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Round out the scoring for the Bucs were: junior wing Sophie Mariani(six points), Autumn Buikema (four points and three steals) and Kelli Olthof (three points and six rebounds).

“Esther played as good of a game as she’s played all year,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said of her sophomore center. “She played almost the entire game and really had a tough matchup against Hudsonville’s talented post players. Sophia never came off the floor. She competed hard on both ends of the floor, and I was proud of her effort.”

The decision to keep Keyser in the game the whole second quarter with two fouls was a risk Kowalczyk-Fulmer was willing to take.

“You have to gamble sometimes, and she had two fouls for most of the first half. She really had to play smart the rest of the game, because she had Kasey DeSmit in her grill every time she touched the ball. She made some big plays for us, and her effort was great out there.”

Dakota Spears and Chloe Guingrich each scored 11 points to lead the Eagles (11-1, 4-0 O-K Red).

“We played too fast, and they hit some big shots,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer reflected. “Chloe Guingrich for them is a great player, and for us to hold her and DeSmit to below their averages is a big accomplishment for us.

“We did a lot of good things tonight, but it’s never fun to lose a game like that. We had chances, but we didn’t make a field goal in the fourth quarter. You just aren’t going to win many games doing that.”

UP NEXT

The Grand Haven road warriors will visit Rockford on Tuesday night in another challenge for the Buccaneers.

“They are getting their All-State point guard back in Maddy Watters, so that makes that game even tougher than it already was,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “She’s already committed to Central Michigan University, and she’s a great player. We’ll have our hands full trying to slow her down.”