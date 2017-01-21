Grand Haven boys hoops holds on for conference road win

The Buccaneers used lock-down defense and timely playmaking on offense to pull away from the host Eagles for a 49-43 win.

“We needed this,” said Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink to WAWL after the game. “We haven’t been playing well lately, so it was important for us to bounce back and come out of here with a win.

“The guys felt like we were too good of a team to keep dropping games like we have been lately. They were focused tonight, and I’m proud of how hard they played. We did all the little things and that really helped us hold on for the win. We made free throws, didn’t turn the ball over, and we made the plays down the stretch when we needed them.”

Grand Haven opened the game on a 5-0 run, and looked poised to run Hudsonville off the court. However, Hudsonville senior forward Brady Boothe had other plans, as he poured in 11 points in the opening frame to help the Eagles bounce back to take a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Buccaneer defense stood undaunted by the hot streak, and adjusted their gameplan to hold Boothe scoreless for the remainder of the contest.

“We knew Boothe was a good shooter for them, but he just got loose on a couple shots early on in the game,” Immink said of the first quarter display. “We didn’t change anything as far as our scheme heading into the second quarter. We just realized that we had to pay more attention to him and not allow him space to shoot.

“Drew (Van Andel) did a great job on him those last three quarters, and really made it difficult for Boothe to get back into a rhythm.”

Senior wing Zac Holman scored 15 points to lead the Bucs (8-3, 2-2 O-K Red), while senior center Ross Koella added 10.

Also adding key contributions for the Bucs were: Bryce Taylor with five points, Casey Constant added four, Kellum Bridgeforth added four, Drew Van Andel added four and Malic Love knocked down a 3-pointer.

After a back-and-forth contest through most of the second half, and Grand Haven holding on to a 36-31 lead with 4:23 left in the game, coach Immink faced a pivotal decision when starting center Ross Koella picked up his fourth foul.

Immink decided to keep Koella in the game the rest of the way, and the senior big man finished with seven points in the quarter.

“In that situation, you think about putting him on the bench for a few minutes, but you also have to realize that there’s only a couple minutes left. We rolled the dice a little bit there, but it turned out to be the right decision.

“We trusted him to be aware of the situation and not take unnecessary risks. He’s been more aggressive on offense lately, and I think a lot of that is due to him coming back from that shoulder injury during the football season.”

Brady Boothe had 11 points to lead the Eagles (6-5, 2-3 O-K Red), while Brady Keur added seven and Max Perez chipped in with six.

Immink views Friday night’s road win as a potential confidence boost for a conference schedule that will likely be filled with narrow contests.

“This was a big win for us,” he added. Anytime you get a conference road win, it’s a big confidence boost for the team. We also closed out a tight game, battled back from a few deficits, and I think that will help us down the road. The O-K Red Conference is going to be a battle every night.”

UP NEXT

Grand Haven hosts Rockford (3-7, 2-2 O-K Red) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“We don’t have a home game on a Friday for awhile, so it’ll be nice to at least get back to our own gym for a game,” Immink added. “Rockford’s record isn’t great, but they’ve played a lot of tough games this year. They are a better team than their record indicates. They’ve also been snake-bitten by injuries, so we know we’re going to be challenged.

“We just have to come in focused and ready to go.”