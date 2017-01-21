Laborious Lakers

After being outworked, out rebounded and out shot in the first quarter, the Lakers (5-4, and 3-1 O-K Blue) battled back to take the win over the Broncos, 52-42.

“I give credit to Coopersville,” said Spring Lake head coach Cavin Mohrhardt. “They broke our press really well, our girls take a lot of pride in that, and it hit them like ‘woah.’”

At the end of the first quarter, the Lakers had just seven points to show for their efforts, compared to a red-hot Bronco team who put up 15 in the opening period.

“I couldn’t shoot, I was just kind of out of it,” said Spring Lake senior standout Reiko Johnson.

Johnson, Spring Lake’s all-time leading scorer, did not manage a single point in the first quarter, but the drought did not last long.

“Whenever I’m not on offensively, I try and pick it up defensively,” she said. “I think once the team and I started playing good defense it got me into the game.”

The Lakers turned the tables in the second, outscoring Coopersville, 14-5, to take a one-point lead into halftime.

“That’s what I’m proud of my girls about,” Mohrhardt said. “We could have given up, we were down early and fought our way back.”

The Broncos were not ready to quit either. The one-point lead for the Lakers was flipped over the course of a contentious third quarter. Johnson found her stride and started scoring in droves, while her bigs in the paint played spotless cleanup.

Jenna Core put back 11 points over the course of the game all from the paint and the free throw line, while Madeline Zenas put up six points in the same fashion.

“The girls were catching her (Johnson’s) passes tonight,” Mohrhardt said. “She did a great job of dishing and seeing down low and getting the ball to the open man, and still had 23 points.

“Pretty good,” he added.

Johnson’s 23 points were a game-high. She was quick to credit her teammates after the game, as well.

“They are really tall and good rebounders,” Johnson said of her pair of sophomore bigs. “It helps a lot, I feel like when I shoot, no shot is a bad shot, because I know they are down there.”

The collective effort produced a one-point deficit going into the fourth. A lockdown final quarter and 8-for-10 free throw shooting down the stretch secured the 10-point victory for the Lakers.

Behind Johnson’s 23 and Core’s 11 points, Linsey Pagget threw down nine points. Rounding out the Laker scoring was Zenas with six and Madelyn Nelson with three points.

“We played three good quarters today,” Mohrhardt said. “I tell the girls, ‘once we put together four good quarters, woah.’”

Freshmen: Coopersville defeated Spring Lake, 31-21. Mia McDermott scored seven points to lead the Lakers, while Natalie Sawyer added five.

SL boys fall to Coopersville

The first game at Spring Lake High School showcased the Spring Lake and Coopersville boys. The visiting Broncos put on a shooting and rebounding clinic against a balanced Laker performance to take the victory, 61-52.

“From start to finish they were able to dictate tempo and took it to us,” Spring Lake boys coach Bill Core said. “Our goal was to dominate the paint and we didn’t.”

The Lakers (7-3, 2-2 O-K Blue) were outrebounded for the first time this season, despite a significant size advantage down low.

“They swarmed our post, we were hoping to take advantage of some mismatches in the post,” Core said. “They did a good job of double-teaming, triple-teaming, stripping the ball, not letting our post players get position.”

The tough paint play limited Griffen Lorimer to just five points on one field goal and Sam Johnson to zero points on the night.

Scoring was not a problem for the Broncos; Nick Dekingga led all scorers with 26 points, while Chase VanKampen poured in 14.

“Coopersville came into our gym on a Friday night and outplayed us start to finish,” Core said. “That was the disappointing part.”

Despite the tough defensive play, a variety of Lakers were able to find the cup. Cam Ball led the team with 19 points, ahead of Jack VanWingen with 15, Craig Whittaker with seven, Isaiah Pierce with six and Lorimer with five.

The Lakers will look to recover from the loss in a non-conference matchup with Western Michigan Christian today at 5 p.m. at Spring Lake.

Their next O-K Blue challenger comes with Comstock Park on Tuesday, also at Spring Lake.

Junior varsity: The Spring Lake boys JV team lost to Coopersville, 74-48. Kyle Weirsma led the Lakers with 30 points while Ben Walters put in 13 and Matt Vanderwall scored 11.

Freshmen: Freshmen: Spring Lake defeated Coopersville, 51-42. Lucas Lyski led the Lakers with 14 points, while Kyle Garrison added eight points, five steals and five rebounds.