Prep Hoops Roundup: Fruitport girls hoops pulls away from GR Union

Iyana Brown recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Trojans, while senior center Katie Veihl added 12 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Emily Winicki chipped in with 13 points.

GR Union cruises past Fruitport boys

The Fruitport boys basketball team couldn’t break its stretch of offensive woes, falling to Grand Rapids Union on Friday night, 100-18.

The host Red Hawks jumped out to a 64-16 halftime lead and held Fruitport to just two points in the second half.

Cameron Oleen scored 11 points to lead the Trojans, while Brendan Kemme added four.

Mike Anderson scored 24 points to lead Union, while Jaivian Fowler added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

WMC girls rout Orchard View

The Western Michigan Christian girls basketball team raced out 23-0 first quarter lead and were never challenged Friday night against the winless Orchard View Cardinals, taking the decision, 60-8.

The Warriors led 36-6 at intermission and 49-6 going into the final quarter.

Junior Aubrey Goorman put up 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for WMC (7-4, 3-2 Lakes Eight), while Harlie Huber added 14 points and six rebounds and Katelyn Wright added nine.

“We played our best defense of the season during that first quarter, and we shot 80-percent at the other end,” said WMC girls head coach Jeremy Goorman. “The girls executed the gameplan and held Orchard View scoreless for 12 minutes. The girls are starting to know each other really well, and they are starting to anticipate where the ball is going.

“Defensively, we have worked very hard on communicating and cutting off passing lanes. Good defense leads to transition baskets and quality offensive possessions. We had a great week in holding two varsity opponents under 20 points. Spring Lake will be a formidable opponent and their guard play will create some difficulties. Hopefully the homecoming festivities will not wear out the girls. Grace Johnson completed a great night tonight and was crowned homecoming queen as well.”

Junior varsity: Western Michigan Christian defeated Orchard View, 34-9. Emma Davis tossed in nine points, Peyton Allen added seven and Alyssa Eekhoff put up six.

Warrior boys clip Cardinals

The Western Michigan Christian boys basketball team held off a late rally by Orchard View on Friday night to pick up a 49-42 win.

The Warriors got off a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, and 26-11 at halftime, before taking a 36-28 lead into the final period.

However, the Cardinals raced back and only trailed 36-34 with five minutes left in the game. The Warriors came back strong on the defensive end to seal the win and hold off the comeback attempt.

Garrett Kraker led the way for WMC (3-6, 2-3 Lakes Eight)with 12 points, while Evan Fles added 10. Tyler VanBeek chipped in with eight points and Daniel Ray added seven.

“Tonight was a complete team effort,” said WMC boys head coach Kurt Gruppen. “We had great support from our crowd, which helped us get out to a great start defensively. We only gave up 11 points in the first half, which is where we were able to create a little bit of separation.

“We were able to hit some outside shots to get us going offensively. Evan Fles connected on three 3-pointers in the first half, which was a huge lift for us. When Orchard View made a run in the second half, I was very proud of the way we responded. Garrett Kraker played a great game making plays for others and also getting to the basket. Chance Larson was able to give us several extra possessions by his ability to get offensive rebounds. He worked extremely hard and played the best game he has played all year.”

Junior varsity: Western Michigan Christian Warriors defeated Orchard View, 44-27. Brant Zeerip led the way with 10 points, while Hayden Hubers had nine, and Tyler Somers added eight.

Fruitport Calvary Christian girls win big

The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team jumped out to a 49-16 lead and coasted for a 61-27 win over Kent City Algoma Christian on Friday night. It was the 30th conference victory in a row for the Eagles, and 62nd win out of the last 66 conference games overall.

Calvary is currently alone in first place in the Alliance Conference and is hoping to win their fifth straight conference championship.

"These teams that try all these creative goofy defenses with the double teams away from the ball, I understand what they're trying to do, but I was real happy with the way the girls simply passed the ball to the open player,” said Calvary Christian head coach Brad Richards. “Once the wide open looks started going in, good things happened. The evening featured a special presentation to 4-year varsity starter Jordyn Hamilton, who earned her 250th career assist on the evening and was honored by athletic director Rick Maine with the milestone award.”

Allyson Richards scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles (10-1, 4-0 Alliance League), while Lexy Wilson added 17 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and Kelsey Richards chipped in with 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals.