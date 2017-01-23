Spring Lake hoops sails past WMC in weekend doubleheader

This year, it was the Lakers who outlasted the Warriors in both contests.

In the grand finale, the Spring Lake girls opened up their transition offense in the second half to pull away from the Warriors for a 45-34 win.

The Warriors implemented a box-and-one defensive strategy on Spring Lake senior standout Reiko Johnson, which forced double teams on every possession. The early defensive pressure led to a low-scoring slugfest through two quarters and a 14-14 tie on the scoreboard.

The second half saw the Lakers’ defense clamp down on the Warriors, jumping the passing lanes and turning turnovers into easy buckets the other way.

“I think that was big for us,” said Spring Lake girls coach Cavin Mohrhart of his team’s defensive effort. “That was the plan going into the game, but I give my girls a lot of credit for how they finished. We had a game last night, they did too, but I think we just had a little more gas left in the tank at the end of the game.

“Those last five minutes, we were able to pull away, and that was because we were getting rebounds and pushing the ball up the court on missed shots.”

Junior wing Linsey Paggeott scored 13 points, shooting 4-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line, to lead the Lakers (6-4), while sophomore forward Jenna Core added nine points and 10 rebounds.

“Linsey had a big night for us, and we’re finally starting to shoot the ball from the perimeter and knock down some shots,” Mohrhardt added. “I thought the young girls inside, Jenna and Madeline (Zenas), played great, and they keep getting better and better every single game.”

Despite being the obvious focal point of the Warriors’ gameplan, Johnson still managed to maneuver through traffic for six points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.

“To me, that was Reiko’s best game of the season,” Mohrhardt added. “That’s what an All-Stater does. I know a lot of players that, if you were to put a box-and-one on them and shut them down, the rest of the team shuts down, too.

“Reiko really stepped it up and made things happen with her ball handling and passing, and that really created some opportunities for us on offense. She’s more than a one-dimensional player. She doesn’t have to just score points to have an affect on the game. Coach (Jim) Goorman is one of the best coaches around, and he put together a great defensive strategy. It definitely created some problems for us in that first half.

The Lakers finish their loaded week 3-0, but won’t have much time to celebrate, as they’ll have another three-game week on the docket.

“It helps, but we have to get back after it again next week,” Mohrhardt said of the winning streak. “We’ll have two conference games and a game against East Grand Rapids next Saturday. It’ll be a trying week for us. I’d like to go 3-0 again next week, but we’re going to have our work cut out for us.”

Won the battle, lost the war

For Western Michigan Christian, the defensive gameplan worked to near-perfection, but the Warriors couldn’t turn defensive effort into offensive production on the other end of the court.

“It was a low-scoring battle, but we needed a test like this,” said WMC girls coach Jeremy Goorman. “We haven’t been in a lot of close games lately where the opponent is playing tough defense all the way through the game. Spring Lake definitely played good defense tonight, and you could tell by how physical they were and how hard they worked.

“The key for us was that we didn’t get any fast break points. When you’re struggling to score in your half-court sets, you have to be able to score in transition, and we weren’t able to do that. They were able to do that, and that was the difference in the game. We stopped them from getting their transition game going in the first half, but we struggled to slow that down in the second half.”

While the team won the battle of slowing down Spring Lake’s top scoring threat, the Warriors lost the war against the Lakers due to an off shooting night. WMC finished the game shooting 28-percent from the field, 20-percent from 3-point range and 54-percent from the free-throw line.

“Our girls really helped each other out a lot on defense, and I think they frustrated Reiko when she had the ball,” Goorman added. “We did everything we planned to do on the defensive side of the ball tonight; we just didn’t get the job done on the other end.”

Senior guard Harlie Hubers scored 10 points to lead the Warriors (7-5), while junior center Aubrey Goorman added nine.

“Harlee Hubers was a difference maker for us, especially on defense,” Goorman said. “She was out there getting deflections, steals and offensive rebounds. I thought she was the MVP for us in this one.”

Junior varsity: Spring Lake defeated WMC, 40-29. Alyssa Eekhoff put up 10 points for the Warriors.

SL boys bounce back

The short turnaround was not a problem for the Spring Lake boys basketball team, as they were more than happy to get back out on the court following a home loss to Coopersville on Friday night.

The Lakers used a relentless defensive effort and deep bench to pull away from the Warriors for a 64-16 win Saturday evening.

The Lakers only held a 9-3 advantage after the first quarter, but ramped up the intensity in the second and third stanzas, outscoring the Warriors 42-11 to take a commanding lead into the final quarter of play.

“One of the things I said to the team before the game today was that I still had a sour taste in my mouth from Friday night’s loss, and they should, too,” said Spring Lake boys coach Bill Core. “I also told them that they had a rare opportunity today. Half the teams in Michigan lost Friday night, but most of them have to wait until Tuesday to correct that, and we don’t.

“We were fortunate enough to get back after it a day later and get back on the horse after getting knocked off.”

Senior forward Craig Whittaker and junior forward Jason Keena each scored 13 points to lead the Lakers (8-3), while senior point guard Cam Ball added nine and junior center Sam Johnson chipped in with six points.

“We had a sour taste in our mouths after yesterday, and we were excited about getting back out here and not having to wait until Tuesday,” said Ball. “We were just more focused and motivated heading into this game after getting outplayed last night.

“It was an exciting game, and it was awesome to see everybody play and pretty much everybody score, too. We’ve had back-to-back good free-throw shooting games, and I think we’re starting to get over whatever mental block we had earlier this season.”

Also adding key contributions for the Lakers were: junior forward Jack VanWingen (six points, five steals) and Sam Negen (two points, three assists).

“It all started with our defense,” Core added. “We knew that if we wanted to get out in transition that it started by playing great defense. We challenged the guys to play tough defense and challenge their guards a little bit.

“I think it was just a contagious thing for us in that third quarter. We started locking down on defense and that was turning into easy buckets the other way. The kids were feeding off of one another, and once they saw a teammate lock up and then score the other way, they wanted to do the same thing, too.”

11 Spring Lake players tallied points Saturday, in what Core views as a satisfying accomplishment.

“I don’t think anything makes a coach happier than seeing some of those guys succeed out on the court,” he reflected. “Those guys come to as many practices as the starters, and it doesn’t mean that they aren’t good players. This was a great way to end the week after a tough loss last night.

Warriors wear down

The Western Michigan Christian boys basketball team was coming off an emotional home win over Orchard View on Friday night, and it appeared to have taken a toll on the Warriors, as they came out flat against the Lakers pressure defense and were never able to establish themselves.

“It was a tough 24-hour stretch for us,” said WMC boys coach Kurt Gruppen. “Last night’s game was an emotional win for us at home with our homecoming festivities, and we have quite a few seniors on the team. We played really hard yesterday and executed really well.

“To have to come here and play a team that we knew was really good was a big challenge. We just didn’t have the same energy that we had last night. We have to learn how to create that energy when it’s not there, but we’ll get there.”

Senior Chance Larson and junior Evan Fles each scored five points to lead the Warriors (2-7), while sophomore Nolan Fairfield added three.

“Chance Larson and Evan Fles played really hard today,” Gruppen added. “Those two really stood out to me, because they were playing hard all the way through the game, even when the score was out of hand.

“We were obviously overmatched, and give them credit, because they have a lot of talent on that team and they are really well-coached and play hard. They came after it today, and we did not respond well enough.”

Junior varsity: WMC defeated Spring Lake, 38-35. Joe Hain scored 12 points to lead the Warriors, while Tyler Somers added nine points.

Freshman: WMC defeated Spring Lake, 41-35 in overtime. Nick Moser, who scored six points in overtime for the Warriors, led the way with 11 points. Brandon Fles and Jameson Goorman scored eight and seven points, respectively, for the Warriors.

Kyle Garrison scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Lakers, while Isiah Lindsey added 10 points.