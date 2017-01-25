Bridges' record night not enough, Spartans fall to No. 20 Purdue

While Miles Bridges had a record-setting night, it wasn't enough as No. 20 Purdue beat Michigan State, 84-73, at the Breslin Center behind 25 points and 17 rebounds from Swanigan.

It was the third straight loss for Michigan State (12-9, 4-4 Big Ten) and the fourth in the last five games. Bridges scored 33, a career-best and the most in a single game by a Michigan State freshman, surpassing the 32 scored by Scott Skiles Feb. 24, 1983.

Bridges was the only Michigan State player in double figures as Nick Ward and Eron Harris scored nine each.

"Miles had an efficient, amazing night," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "But we didn't have enough other guys do enough. ... Miles Bridges is a special player. It's said he had a night like that and we don't win the game."

Purdue (17-4, 6-2) dominated Michigan State on the glass, grabbing 11 offensive rebounds and winning the overall battle 36-23. The double-double for Swanigan was his 17th of the season, the most in the nation. Vincent Edwards added 12 points for the Boilermakers while Isaac Haas had 11. P.J. Thompson and Carsen Edwards added 10 points apiece.

"He was good and is getting better all the time," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Swanigan. "He showed a lot of poise and showed a lot of maturity for a young guy.

"We just tried to get the ball inside and get those guys to make simple decisions. We wanted to be aggressive and we did a better job in the second half and put those guys in scoring position."

Things went well early for Michigan State as the home crowd was buzzing and midway through the first half the Spartans started taking control as an 8-0 run gave them a 33-25 lead after back-to-back 3-pointer from Bridges and Matt McQuaid with 5:47 left in the half.

Cassius Winston followed with a drive to the hoop for an acrobatic layup and Bridges dunked off a feed in the post. But Purdue kept pace, and after the Bridges dunk put the Spartans up 37-29 with 3:16 to play, the Boilermakers put together a run of their own.

Swanigan got it started with a 3-pointer while Haas made 5 of 6 free throws as Purdue ran off 10 straight points. He missed his final free throw with 6.1 seconds to play and the ball was rebounded by Bridges, who took the ball the length of the court and scored on a running layup as the buzzer sounded to tie the game at 39.

"It thought that stretch was the difference in the game," Izzo said.

Things started to go Purdue's way in the second half after a Bridges dunk on a lob pass from Tum Tum Nairn put Michigan State ahead 46-44. The Boilermakers called a quick timeout and responded with a 15-5 run that gave them a 59-51 lead with 10:58 to play.

Bridges created a spark from there, dunking a miss by Alvin Ellis then stealing the ball from Swanigan and going coast-to-coast for a layup to cut the deficit to 59-55. However, Swanigan answered with six straight points as Purdue went ahead, 65-57, with 7:59 to play.

Michigan State scored the next six points to trim the deficit back down to four with 6:59 to play after a pair of free throws from Bridges. Edwards then hit a pair of free throws and Harris split a pair before Swanigan made two to put Purdue up 69-62 with 6:21 to play.

The Spartans had one more surge after a Bridges 3-pointer pulled them within 69-65 with 4:51 to play. However, they then gave up an offensive rebound which led to a Dakota Mathias three and after a miss by Harris, P.J. Thompson nailed a triple from the corner to put the Boilermakers up 75-65 with 3:50 to play.

Michigan State never truly threatened from there as the Spartans now get set to host Michigan on Sunday.