Grand Haven girls hoops holds off Rockford

However, the resilient Bucs made enough plays down the stretch to capture a 35-28 win over the Rams.

“We scored two quick buckets to start the game, and then we couldn’t finish on our scoring chances the rest of the first quarter,” said Grand Haven coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “We were up 20-10 at the half, but we felt disappointed, because we should have been up by 20 points with the way we were playing defense.

“There were a lot of broken plays and missed opportunities for us, offensively.”

Sophomore point guard Alli Keyser scored 13 points and added five steals to lead the Bucs (7-5, 2-3 O-K Red), while sophomore center Esther Byington added six points and eight rebounds.

Sophomore forward Kelli Olthof chipped in with six points and seven rebounds, while junior guard Autumn Buikema added four assists and three steals, and junior wing Sophie Mariani poured in five points.

“We hit some big buckets to pull away late,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “They hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to draw within one possession, but we made the plays we needed to on offense to get the road win.

“Esther had a couple big free throws down that stretch, and Alli was 5-for-5 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Sophie scored a key basket to keep us ahead for good and stop some of their momentum.”

In a loaded O-K Red Conference, any road win carries added significance. For Kowalczyk-Fulmer, a win that brings plenty of teaching moments can be a good thing.

“We have a ton of room for improvement, so any time you win a game and don’t play that well, you’re pretty happy,” she added. “We won a close game, but we could have played better. Hopefully we can learn some things from this game and keep this momentum going as we get ready for Grandville on Friday.”

Junior varsity: Rockford defeated Grand Haven, 37-31.

Freshmen: Grand Haven defeated Rockford, 40-36. Morgan Goss scored 10 points to lead the Bucs, while Jalen Greene added eight points.