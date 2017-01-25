Offense comes alive to help Grand Haven boys hoops rally past Rockford

Tuesday night was no exception as the Grand Haven boys basketball team took on a Rockford team that has struggled for the most part this season.

Despite their 3-7 record on the year, the Rams showed no signs of laying down, as they jumped out to a 14-7 first-quarter lead and led 23-21 at intermission.

After a tough start from the field in the first half, the Buccaneers found their rhythm in the second half and rallied for a 51-40 win Tuesday night at the Grand Haven Fieldhouse.

“It was a good win for us tonight,” said Grand Haven coach Greg Immink. “We had a slow start, and we weren’t able to put the ball in the hole with much regularity there in the first half, but as the game wore on, our guys got more and more confident.

Senior center Ross Koella scored 15 points to lead the Bucs (9-3, 3-2 O-K Red), while senior guard Clay Landsman added 10 and sophomore point guard Casey Constant knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter for nine points.

“Casey hit some big shots for us in the third quarter, and Clay Landsman knocked down some shots as well and was very active on offensive glass, too,” Immink added. “Ross hit some big baskets down low in the fourth quarter and that helped us pull away.”

After a hot shooting start for Rockford, the Buccaneers switched to a 2-3 zone to start the third quarter.

“That’s something we’ve been popping in and out of occasionally,” Immink said. “We’ve really only used it for a handful of possessions heading into this game, but it was something we thought would be successful against what they were running.

“That’s the end of the floor that we need to continue to work on if we’re going to reach the goals that we’ve set out for ourselves this year. Holding a team to 40 points is pretty good, and that’s what you’ve got to do to win in this league.

“It’s not always pretty, but if we’re playing good defense, we’re going to come out on top in a lot of these types of games.”

For senior Clay Landsman, the game carried a little extra motivation.

“I have a lot of old friends from there, and I played Storm (summer league) with Jason (Majerle), Ryan (Gamm) and Teague (Farley) when I was younger,” he said after the game. “They are all really good players, and I love playing against them. It really motivated tonight to push it a little harder and try and get the win against them.

“It was a lot like the Spring Lake game. You know the guys you are going up against, and you want to beat them when you go up against them out on the court.”

For Immink, the home contest against a struggling Rockford team could have been a trap game sandwiched between two tough road contests.

“Rockford is a team that has been improving and developing over the course of the season under their new coach,” Immink added. “Their record isn’t great, but if you look at the teams they’ve played in the non-conference schedule, you’d understand why.

“They’ve played Grand Rapids Christian, Muskegon, Godwin Heights and Wayland. Those teams are some of the best teams in the state, so they went out and challenged themselves this year. This was quality win for us, and we knew coming in that it was going to be a battle.

“Now, we’ve got to get ready for another tough road battle against Grandville on Friday.”

Junior varsity: Grand Haven defeated Rockford, 55-53, in overtime.

Freshmen: Rockford defeated Grand Haven, 45-43.