Prep roundup: Fruitport Calvary Christian dismantles Black River

After jumping out to a 50-9 halftime lead, the Fruitport Calvary Christian girls coasted through the second half, padding stat lines as they went.

“We didn’t see that score coming,” said FCC head coach Brad Richards. “Last year we were tied with them with two minutes to go. It was one of those nights where everything we threw up went in and they just had a rough night shooting the ball.

“I was pleased with our bench play tonight, especially in the second half.”

Leading the Eagles was senior Allyson Richards with 19 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Kelsey Richards with 18 points, and freshman Lizzie Cammenga with 15 points. Calvary senior Lexy Wilson had a monster all around game with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 steals.

Fruitport girls take down Orchard View

The Trojans wasted no time putting away Orchard View at home on Tuesday, outscoring the Cardinals, 39-16, through the first half.

Iyana Brown led the way with 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals, while Ketie Veihl put up 12 points and seven rebounds. Emily Winicki added eight points for Fruitport.

WMC girls defeat Saugatuck

Western Michigan Christian girls basketball raced out to a 33-21 lead at halftime over Saugatuck, finishing the game with a flourish to win, 60-34.

The Warriors outscored Saugatuck 20-4 over the fourth quarter.

Junior Aubrey Goorman led the way with 19 points and five blocks while Cassie Kingma tossed in 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished seven assists. Hayle Moser added eight points for WMC.

Junior varsity: WMC JV girls beat Saugatuck, 41-18. Grace VanBeek led the Warriors with nine points while Alyssa Eekhoff added eight.

WMC boys give win to Saugatuck

A three-point fourth quarter for the Warriors resulted in a 50-48 Saugatuck victory on Tuesday night.

The Warriors led by 11 at one point in the fourth, before collapsing. Dan Ray led WMC with 15 points and six rebounds, followed by Garret Kraker with nine points and Chance Larson with nine points and nine rebounds.

Junior varsity: WMC JV won 80-32 over Saugatuck. Zack Butkis and Joe Hain led the way with 19 and 17 points respectively while Tyler Somers added 14, Brant Zeerip 9, Hayden Hubers 8 and Luke Moorhead 7.

Freshmen: the WMC freshmen boys team defeated Saugatuck, 47-25. Jameson Goorman and Michael Kamps led with 10 points each.

SL swim falls at EGR

The Spring Lake boys swim team took on perennial Division 3 powerhouse East Grand Rapids on the road Tuesday, losing, 110-80.

“EGR took it to us pretty good,” said Spring Lake head coach Rob Peel. “We had guys compete hard, with several guys going back-to-back events.”

Highlights from the meet include Joey Wachter’s 100-yard backstroke victory in 54.85 seconds, just 0.13 seconds behind the Spring Lake school record.

Kevin Losee took the Lakers only other individual win with a 54.69 100 butterfly.

The Laker divers placed three in scoring positions with Gavin DeVries taking third with a score of 205.04, Noah Locascio in fourth with 189.83 and Casey King in fifth with 194.63.