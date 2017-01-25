Spring Lake boys survive visit by Comstock Park

After jumping out to a 16-9 lead, the Lakers surrendered control, going into intermission trailing by one. A back and forth second half gave the Lakers a two-point victory, 48-46.

“We could not put it away,” said Spring Lake coach Bill Core after the game. “We didn’t do a great job closing it out at the end. We missed some free throws again, but I’m smart enough to take a deep breath and say, ‘we got the win.’”

With 1:25 left in the game, Spring Lake held a 4-point lead. A blocked layup by Comstock Park and ensuing transition three cut the lead to one, and forced a Laker timeout, kicking off a stressful final minute.

Spring Lake had three chances at the free throw line to ice the game, but could not convert, going two-for-six from the stripe.

The Panthers got the ball back at the Laker baseline and called timeout, setting up a desperation play with just three seconds left on the clock.

“If he makes that three-quarter court shot, we lose the game,” Core said. “We were fortunate.”

The Lakers began the game in high spirits, jumping out to a 16-9 lead through the first quarter. The start even prompted some atypical substitutions, with bench players getting rare early minutes.

“I was a little disappointed with some defensive assignments,” Core said. “Part of it was, we went up 16-9, plus just trying to get some guys in the rotation.

“I subbed in Whittaker, Negan and Artega, and we actually went on a bit of a run.”

The Laker lead ballooned to 10 points during the second quarter with swells of prolific guard play and passing all over the court, but things can cool off in a hurry.

A late run by the Panthers and a three-pointer in the final seconds of the half gave Comstock Park a one-point lead heading to intermission.

“We didn’t sustain anything long enough,” Core said of the collapse. “We had moments, but we did not sustain. We weren’t consistent on offense and we weren’t consistent on defensive assignments.

“If we did get a bit of a lead, then all of the sudden, you look and they have a 5-0 run. We turned it over twice and they hit a three and two free throws.”

The hot-and-cold play continued throughout the second half. After a 16-point first quarter, the Lakers scored just nine in the second, then 15 in the third and eight in the final period.

I’m a little disappointed,” Core said. “We are a good enough team to be more consistent then we are. We have a good enough five guys that anytime on the floor, anybody can score. We have to be careful to not try and force the play and just let it happen.”

Scoring was wide spread for Spring Lake, as is typical this season. Griffin Lorimer and Jack VanWingen led the way with 11 points each, followed by Sam Johnson with eight, Craig Whittaker scoring seven, all in the first quarter, and Cameron Ball putting up six.

Sam Negen hit a three in the second quarter as his only basket while Isaiah Pierce scored two points to round out the score-sheet.

“We came here tonight looking for a win, and we got it,” Core concluded. “We move to 3-2 in the conference and 9-3 overall, which is pretty darn good.”

The Lakers will look for another hard-earned O-K Blue Conference win on Friday when they host Grand Rapids West Catholic. The Falcons have not won an O-K Blue game, but their losses have all come by four or fewer points. With seven of their 2016 state-champion football players on the court, the Lakers will have their hands full.