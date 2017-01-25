Spring Lake girls down Comstock Park

At one point, the Lakers held a 14-point lead, but fouls and free throws brought the Panthers back into the game.

“They were in the bonus and we fouled when we shouldn’t have,” said Spring Lake head coach Cavin Mohrhardt. “They made some free throws and got back in the game.”

In the closing minutes, the Lakers had four players with four fouls each on the floor.

“We weren’t boxing out well,” Mohrhardt said of the widespread foul trouble. “They were getting underneath and we didn’t adjust to the officiating. The fouls were about the same, we just didn’t adjust.”

The game sat tied mid-way through the fourth quarter before Reiko Johnson broke a Laker lead with a clutch three-point shot, sparking the free-throw battle.

“It just went back and forth from there,” Mohrhardt said. “At the end of the night it came down to who made their free throws.”

Johnson finished the night 9-for-10 from the line, sealing the Spring Lake victory. She led all scorers with 33 points, and recorded a double-double with 10 assists.

Madeline Zenas contributed in a big way with a double-double of her own. Zenas put up 15 points and brought down 17 rebounds on the night. Linsey Paggeot rounded out the scoring leaders with nine points and a perfect night from the free throw line.

“Her (Zenas) and Reiko were a two man wrecking crew at times,” Mohrhardt said. “Reiko was giving great passes, Zenas was getting open and it looked like we were going to run away with it.”

The Panther shooters were not about to let that happen, they nailed 10 triples over the course of the game.

“We were switching defenses,” Mohrhardt said. “We went from zone to man and tried a little bit of everything, but we weren’t getting to the perimeter and them were making them.

“It’s a good win for us.”

The Lakers return to action against Grand Rapids West Catholic at home at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.