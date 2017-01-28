Fast start helps Grand Haven girls to win over Grandville

After a few bursts of small runs by the host Bulldogs in the second half, the Buccaneers made enough plays down the stretch to come away with a 45-32 win.

“We had a good first quarter tonight,” said Grand Haven coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “Alli Keyser had five points and Sophie Mariani had three right off the bat, and we got out to a double-digit lead early.

“Late in the second quarter, they had a girl hit a couple 3-pointers, and we kind of let them back in the game. We never really pulled away in the second half, but you have to happy any time you come out with a win in a conference road game like this. Grandville was playing with a lot of emotion, and really competed hard against us tonight.”

Sophomore point guard Alli Keyser scored 14 points and recorded four steals to lead the Bucs (8-5, 3-3 O-K Red), while Kelli Olthof added 11 points and five rebounds.

Also adding key contributions for the Bucs were: Sophie Mariani (eight points, three assists, three blocks, three steals), Esther Byington (six points, five rebounds, two blocks) and Anna Strom (three steals).

“Kelli was great in the fourth quarter,” Kowlaczyk-Fulmer added. “She had six of her 11 points in that quarter, and she was really active on defense. I thought we could have done a better job on the boards tonight. I think we had too many one-and-down possessions, and that really hurt when we were trying to break the game open in the second half.”

The Buccaneers travel to Muskegon (7-4, 5-1 O-K Black) on Tuesday in a non-conference battle with a team the Bucs could see the postseason.

“Muskegon is a talented team, and it’s never easy to go in there and win,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “They are coming off back-to-back big wins over Reeths-Puffer and Jenison, so they’ll be playing with a lot of confidence. We know they’ll bring a lot of pressure, so we need to continue to play poised with the ball and not force anything if it’s not there.”