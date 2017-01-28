Grand Haven boys hoops pulls away late

The Buccaneers battled through three different lead changes in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 52-46 win over the Bulldogs.

“It was a physical, gritty game. Grandville really competed hard and didn’t give us anything easy,” said Grand Haven coach Greg Immink. “We really had to battle to close that one out, and our guys played with a lot of poise down the stretch in a tight ballgame.

“Probably the biggest thing for us is that we finally got some defensive rebounds in the fourth quarter. We struggled with that early on and were allowing too many second-chance points. We played quality defense, but we weren’t doing a good enough job of boxing out and limiting them to one shot per possession.”

Senior wing Zac Holman scored 16 points to lead the Bucs (10-3, 4-2 O-K Red), but it was sophomore point guard Casey Constant who helped seal the win late.

The speedy ballhander finished with seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a 4-for-4 performance at the free throw line, to rejuvenate the Grand Haven offense in the final quarter of play.

Senior center Ross Koella chipped in with six points on the night, while junior Kellum Bridgeforth added five.

“He had a clutch 3-pointer to give us the lead back with a couple minutes left in the game, and he also made some key free throws during the span,” Immink said of his starting point guard. “Zac had another solid game, too. That’s around his season average, and he does a lot of things for us on both ends of the court. Kellum had some nice rebounds on the defensive end late in the game that helped us ice the game from the free throw line.”

Isaac Smith scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-6, 2-4 O-K Red).

The Buccaneers will have a week off before hosting Caledonia (4-6, 1-5 O-K Red) on Feb. 3 as part of Grand Haven’s annual Bucs’ Pride Night at Grand Haven High School.

The matchup against the Fighting Scots will be another test to the mental strength of the Buccaneers, as they prepare for another upset-minded squad.

“That’s just the way this conference is,” Immink said of the depth of quality teams in the O-K Red. “Caledonia is a touch different than Grandville, but they shoot the ball well. They have also have a star player in Jesse Hillis who does a lot of things for them. Every conference game is competitive in the O-K Red, and we have to be prepared for another challenge.”