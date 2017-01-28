Hoops Roundup: Calvary Christian makes short work of Barry County

The Eagles pulled their starters after nine minutes of play and were able to extend the playing time of some of the younger players in the program.

"These kinds of games are tough for everyone involved,” said Calvary Christian coach Brad Richards. “It was nice to see our JV players work hard after only playing our starters for nine minutes. We only played half court defense with no trapping after the first minute, and there was nothing else we could have done other than stop the game.

“We have no desire to embarrass anyone. It could have been much, much worse. All eleven players scored for the Eagles, and the eight through 10th-grade players accounted for 40 of the Eagles’ 85 points.

Lexy Wilson scored 22 points to lead the Eagles (12-1), while Kelsey Richards added 17 points and Allyson Richards chipped in with 16 points on top of being named Homecoming Queen after the game.

"I was especially pleased with sophomore Emily Wesner, who played a great all-around game with seven points, seven rebounds, eight steals and five assists,” added Richards. “She has a ton of potential, and she showed a lot of that tonight.”

The Eagles host North Muskegon on Monday at 7 p.m.

WMC girls fall short to Ludington

The Western Michigan Christian girls basketball team fell behind 13-6 to visiting Ludington on Friday night, but battled back to take a lead late in the third quarter.

However, the Orioles were able to take advantage of Warrior foul trouble late in the game and pull away for a 53-45 win.

Aubrey Goorman scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to lead the Warriors (8-6, 3-3 Lakes Eight), while Katelyn Wright added 10 points and Cassie Kingma added seven points and eight rebounds.

Mackenzie Howe scored 15 points to lead the Orioles (8-3, 5-0 Lakes Eight), while Bethany Shay added 11.

“Ludington applied pressure defense all night long,” said WMC coach Jeremy Goorman. “We had a three point lead with three minutes left in the third, but Aubrey (Goorman) picked up her fourth foul. Ludington got the lead after that and went up by 10 points before Aubrey could get back in. Katelyn Wright hit a 3-pointer to make the score 49-45. That would be the closest it would get.

“I thought we played hard, but we still have not played smart in tight ball games. Good defensive teams are giving us scoring problems in the fourth quarter. We need to overcome that problem before districts start.”

Junior varsity: Ludington defeated Western Michigan Christian, 51-15.

Warrior boys no match for undefeated Ludington

The Western Michigan Christian boys basketball team was held scoreless until the 2-minute mark of the second quarter and could never recover, falling to the Orioles, 68-30.

The Warriors trailed 15-0 and 41-4 at intermission. WMC picked up the pace in the third quarter and trailed 49-18 going into the final period of play.

Junior Tyler VanBeek led the way for WMC with nine points, followed by Chance Larson and Reece Butrick with five points each.

“Tonight, we played a very good team in Ludington, and they have been playing very well all season,” said WMC coach Kurt Gruppen. “They can hurt you offensively and defensively. Their length and athleticism caused us a lot of problems, and we were not able to find the basket on the offensive end.

Now, we have to get ready for a solid Mona Shores team on Tuesday.”

Junior varsity: Western Michigan Christian defeated Ludington, 57-48. Zack Butkis led the way for the Warriors with 17 points, while Hayden Hubers added 15 and Tyler Somers chipped in with 13.