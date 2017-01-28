O-K, Halfway

The Lakers finished off their first O-K Blue Conference run through by hosting Grand Rapids West Catholic for a Friday night double-header.

Coach Bill Core’s boys kicked off the night with a dogfight against the last-place Falcons, taking the victory, 45-37. A hot start and flourishing finish were enough to carry the Lakers through some mid-game struggles.

Sam Johnson led the Laker boys in an explosive first quarter, scoring eight of the team’s 20 total points. The Falcons couldn’t keep pace with just Johnson, scoring eight as a team.

Spring Lake’s seven points in the second quarter and four in the third let West Catholic hang around, until a 14-point final period sealed the victory.

Johnson contributed six of the Lakers’ points in the second quarter and two in the third, despite having his work cut out for him at the post.

West Catholic’s basketball team features a slew of players from their 2016 state-champion football team, and it showed on the court. Physical play was the name of the game down low.

“We knew they were a physical team, so I came in and tried to be aggressive,” Johnson said. “The team did a great job getting me the ball down low and putting me in good opportunities.”

Cameron Ball passed off his role as top scorer and served as top banker against West Catholic, dishing 10 dimes to his teammates.

“I was a little disappointed with some of his turnovers and decision making,” said coach Core of his point guard. “But then, you look at the stat sheet and he has 10 assists, so that is what he had for us tonight.”

The assists, combined with special defensive attention to Johnson down low, spread out the scoring for Spring Lake. Behind Sam Johnson’s career-, team- and game-high 22 points was fellow big-man Griffin Lorimer with seven.

Following Lorimer was Isaiah Pierce with five points, Craig Whittaker and Ben Arteaga with four each, Cam Ball with two and finally Aaron Clark scoring one point.

The win sets the Lakers at 4-2 through the first round of conference play and 10-3 overall. Neither marks are anything to scoff at, but coach Core has high expectations for this squad.

“I chewed on them a little after the game,” he said. “I told them ‘there’s probably not a lot of 10-3 teams getting chewed on right now, but you have so much potential as a team and we are not consistently playing up to it.’

“When we get out and run, we are a special team. In the second half (of the conference schedule) I’m hoping for better shooting, better three-point and free throw shooting, and closing out games better.”

Johnson’s wish list for the second O-K Blue play through is short.

“We are trying to win a conference championship,” he said. “In this conference every one is tough, every game is a good game. We just have to go out there and play our best game, every game.”

Everyone is looking up at first place Grand Rapids Catholic Central, but the Lakers are rising fast.

Junior varsity: Spring Lake defeated West Catholic, 52-34. Kyle Weirsma scored 13 points to lead the Lakers, while Cayden Ball added 10.

Freshmen: Grand Rapids West Catholic defeated Spring Lake, 61-51. Grant Kieft led the Lakers with 13 points, while Lucas Lyyski contributed with nine points.

Spring Lake girls trounce West Catholic

The Laker girls basketball team took on West Catholic in the nightcap at Spring Lake High School on Friday, using a ballistic second half to easily best the Falcons, 54-34.

The game opened with the Lakers still in the locker room. Spring Lake coughed up three turnovers before launching their first shot. They scored just five points in the first period and trailed by three heading to the second.

A fifteen-point second quarter brought the Lakers back to life, but the Falcons had tasted a lead, and were reluctant to relinquish control. A buzzer-beater jump shot knotted the score up at 20 apiece heading to intermission.

“They were playing a little gimmick defense,” said Spring Lake girls coach Cavin Mohrhardt. “It was just a little different and we had trouble adjusting to that, and we came out cold.

“The second half made up for that.”

Scoring was no challenge over the final two periods. Madeline Zenas and Jenna Core established domain over the rim on both ends of the floor, Reiko Johnson quarterbacked a beautiful offensive change and the Laker shooters heated up.

The 20-point tie was laid to rest in the third, and buried in the fourth quarter, with the Lakers outscoring West Catholic 11-2 in the third period and 23-12 in the final frame.

“I was really happy about the second half,” Mohrhardt said. “We got the ball to the people who were open. Linsey (Paggeot) hit a few shots, Madeline (Nelsen) hit a shot. We were getting to the baseline and Madeline (Zenas) with ease.”

Zenas took the role of top-scorer with 16 points on the night, followed by Johnson with a far below average points.

“Reiko did a good job of seeing she wasn’t going to get her points tonight,” Mohrhardt said of his senior star. “She can still do the other things. She broke the press and got the ball to people.

“She did a great job of running the offense, and everybody else contributed.”

Behind Johnson in scoring came Paggeot and Core with seven points each, Emily Batts with six, Nelsen scoring five, and Jorden Peppin putting up four.

The victory leaves the Lakers at 5-1 in the conference after the first go-round, something even salty coach Mohrhardt can be pleased with.

“5-1, we put it on the board tonight,” he said after the game. “Everyone is chasing us and that other team, can’t quite remember their name.”

That other team happens to be Grand Rapids Catholic Central, who sits at the top of the O-K Blue at 6-0.

Mohrhardt said more consistent play is the key for another successful half of O-K Blue battle, “We can’t have one half and one great half. If we have two great halves, we will be able to play a lot of people.”

After a few bouts with out of conference opponents, the Lakers will open up part two of the O-K Blue season with Catholic Central on the road, Feb. 7.

Freshmen: Spring Lake defeated West Catholic, 30-27. Madalyn Lisman scored nine points to lead the Lakers, while Julia Bajt added eight points, including two 3-pointers.