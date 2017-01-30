Nit-picking

North Muskegon visited Calvary Christian High School on Monday night to try and hand the Eagles their second loss of the year. The Norse failed in their quest, falling to Calvary, 47-28.

Calvary is averaging 64 points per game this season. Head coach Brad Richards was pleased with the victory, but not with the girls’ offensive production.

“I wish we would have focused on some offensive things, because we really struggled on offense, more than we should have,” Richards said. “One good thing about tonight’s game is we have a lot to look at on the tape tomorrow.”

The victory was not without merit.

The Eagles opened up play outscoring the Norse, 15-10, in the first quarter. Despite some missed shots, points came from all over the court, with free throws, field goals and a three-point shot falling through the iron.

“We were getting open shots in the first have and they didn’t go in. That (North Muskegon) is a good rebounding team, they aren’t the tallest team but they are strong,” Richards said.

The Norse looked like they could hang around with the Eagles through the first half, hitting intermission trailing by just eight points. Over the final two periods, however, the Calvary defense locked down.

A stonewall performance by Kyleah Sutherland held North Muskegon’s leading scorer to just two points on the night, and none after the first quarter.

“I give a lot of credit to Kyleah Sutherland, she is a senior. She has been our defensive most valuable player for three years now on varsity,” Richards said. “She says to me ‘Who is their best player, I want to guard her.’”

The Eagles chased North Muskegon out of the gym in the second half, outscoring them, 20-9. The Norse managed just one point in the final frame of play.

“I think all eight of us can learn something about our girls tonight,” Richards said. To show that heart that our girls did, to just keep grinding it and grinding it and pull away eventually, it says a lot about our kids’ character.

“When you watch kids play, sometimes when they miss a shot or two or have a couple of turnovers like we did tonight, they get down, you can see it in their faces. But our kids’ faces are just masks. They are focused and intense and they compete.”

Allyson Richards led the Eagles in scoring with 22 points, followed by Lexy Wilson who poured in 13 and Kelsey Richards with 12 points. Jordyn Hamilton nailed two free throws early in the game for her two points to round out the Calvary scoring.

The win improves the Eagles to 13-1 on the season. Unlike other local conferences, the Alliance League only plays through their conference schedule once. With the bulk of their league games already won, the Eagles are able to turn their attention to a run in the playoffs.

“When you get deep into the playoffs and the regionals and that, even in our district with Muskegon Catholic (Central), you want to have your non-conference games get you ready for the playoffs,” Richards said.

“We’ve played Muskegon Catholic Central the last six years in the district championship. We really respect them, we have been fortunate to win a couple close games. They are well coached and have really good athletes.”

Games against Fruitport, Muskegon Heights and Western Michigan Christian are scheduled with the hopes of preparing this team for a likely rematch with MCC.

Coach Richards has seen incredible results.

“It is such an unselfish group,” he said. “All they want to do is win, and be a good example to people. We competed with a lot of heart tonight, and I thought the one area that we needed to be smoother was on offense.

Shot selection and passing accuracy were two things coach Richards will work on before their next games against Wyoming Potter’s House Christian and Muskegon Heights Academy.

“I used to say every year that our goal was to win a state championship,” Richards said. “We don’t talk about that, though. We are going to take the next play and be good on that next play, then we are going to take the next game and try and be good in the next game.”

With that simple plan, coach Richards and the Eagles now look forward to making their playoff run, with four straight district titles on the line.