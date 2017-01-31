Running Red

Kowalzyck-Fulmer was all praise after her team’s 52-32 victory at Muskegon High School on Tuesday night.

“It feels really good,” she continued. “We won two (games) last week, but I didn’t feel good about either of them other than the fact we didn’t lose.

“It was a good team win today. We took a step forward.”

The Bucs visited Muskegon for a non-conference showdown in between their respective second-half runs through the O-K Red and Black. Grand Haven packed a pointed post attack and deadly outside shooting for their trip north on U.S. 31, securing a dominating victory.

An early Grand Haven lead was challenged with a Big Red run in the second quarter, but the Bucs would retain control, leading the entire game.

“We jumped on them early,” Kowalzyck-Fulmer said. “That was the game plan.”

Autumn “Baseline” Buikema leveled up her nickname twice in the opening minutes of the game, draining two baseline three-pointers to break the scoreless tie, and put the Bucs in the lead for good.

Through the first quarter, the Bucs led, 17-7. Muskegon was able to come within five points midway through the second quarter, but the Grand Haven defense saw the threat and acted swiftly, stifling the run and restoring their 10-point lead heading to halftime.

“We were up 12 in the first quarter, then we got a little soft,” Kowalzyck-Fulmer said. “With a team like that, who can shoot the three and with their ability to get to the rim, they cut it to five.

“We finished the second quarter strong so we had another 10-point lead, and I never really felt threatened after that.”

The third quarter was all Bucs; the Big Reds could not find an answer to their stifling zone defense. Grand Haven outscored the Big Reds, 14-5, in the third quarter.

A contentious final frame saw a technical foul called on Muskegon for colorful language and a Big Red offensive resurgence. The Grand Haven girls were able to keep their composure through the challenge, outscoring Muskegon, 10-9, over the final eight-minute period.

“We just had to realize ‘hey, we are winning’ and go with our guts, we know what we are doing, and play through it,” said sophomore guard Alli Keyser.

Keyser led all scorers with 19 points.

“Alli Keyser had a great floor game,” Kowalzyck-Fulmer said of her offensive leader. “Multiple kids did good things. Kelly Olthof had seven rebounds in the first half, Sophie Mariani just seemed to be everywhere, hustling down balls and keeping the play alive, and Autumn Buikema got us going.

“Andrea Shumaker didn’t score, but she played 23 minutes and led us with four assists. She was really the one in the back of the zone talking and calling assignments. Her senior leadership was huge for us tonight.

“Esther Byington got in some foul trouble in the first half, and finished strong with a team-high 9 rebounds.”

Trailing Keyser’s team-high 19 points, was Byington pouring in 11 from down low and Mariani with eight, scoring in all four periods.

Buikema’s six points off two 3-pointers came next on the score sheet, followed by Kelly Olthof with five points, Maggie Long scoring two and Anna Strom netting one free throw.

“It feels awesome, everyone is putting in so much effort for this team,” Keyser said. “It feels pretty good when everyone gets to go in and play their best.”

Prior to losing to East Lansing on Saturday, the Big Reds had taken five of their seven wins on the season in a row, beating fellow O-K Black powerhouse Reeths-Puffer in the process.

“We definitely talked about that,” Keyser said. “One of our main focuses was stopping the drive and stopping the ball, being ready to set your feet and take a charge. We talked about getting back on defense because they are fast and athletic, and to just be smart.”

“We needed to win this one tonight,” Kowalzyck-Fulmer said. “Muskegon is very competitive and athletic, and they just beat Reeths-Puffer, who is obviously a good team, who just beat Mona Shores. So this was huge. This is always a tough place to play, and we played really well.”

Both the Big Reds and Sailors are likely playoff matchups for the Bucs come postseason time, but another shot at some O-K Red teams is top priority for coach Kowalzyck-Fulmer

“We are 3-3 in the O-K Red with a chance to compete with and beat some of those teams that we didn’t play well,” she said. “We have a chance to take five of our next six games at our house, which will give us some momentum going into the tournament, where we will see teams like Muskegon and (Reeths) Puffer and Mona (Shores).”

The Bucs’ next test comes in a rematch against Caledonia on Friday at home. The girls will look to avenge their 36-50 loss from early January.

Junior varsity: The Grand Haven girls junior varsity team defeated Muskegon, 48-28, extending their record to 11-3 on the year.

Freshmen: The Grand Haven freshmen girls team defeated Calvin Christian, 42-15, to improve to 10-3 overall.