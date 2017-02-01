Prep Roundup: Spring Lake girls hoops cruises past Montague

The team came into Tuesday night’s game at Montague High School motivated to enter their midwinter break on a high note.

The Lakers used their patented full-court pressure defense to create turnovers, as they opened the game on a 32-8 run, on their way to a 65-16 win over the Wildcats.

A key stat in the game was points off turnovers. The Lakers only committed 10 turnovers, while scoring 25 points off 27 Wildcat turnovers. Conversely, Montague was held to only two points off of Lakers turnovers.

Senior point guard Reiko Johnson led the way for the Lakers (9-5, 5-1 O-K Blue) with 22 points and 10 assists, while sophomore center Madeline Zenas added 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Jenna Core added 10 points, while junior wing Linsey Paggeot added six points and five rebounds.

The Lakers will have a full week off to prepare for a road tilt with O-K Blue Conference leader Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-1, 6-0 O-K Blue) on Feb. 7.

Fruitport girls rout Muskegon Catholic

The Fruitport girls basketball team jumped out a 9-2 lead over visiting Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday, and never looked back, routing the Crusaders, 52-27.

Senior wing Iyana Brown nearly recorded a quintuple-double with 17 points, 11 assists, nine steals, nine rebounds and seven blocks, while Emily Winicki added 10 points and Katie Veihl and Kailey Carmean each chipped in with seven.

Fruitport boys fall to Comstock Park

The Fruitport boys varsity basketball team fell behind 27-6 in the first quarter to visiting Comstock Park on Tuesday.

The Trojans never recovered from the slow start, falling to the Panthers, 75-34.

Cameron Oleen scored 10 points, going 4-for-6 from the field, and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Trojans (0-12), while Arik Stewart added eight points.

Hunter Spence scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and swiped five steals to lead the Panthers, while Connor Sunderlin added 10 points.

Third-quarter drought proves costly for WMC boys

A four-point third quarter for the Western Michigan Christian boys basketball team turned a tight game into a 59-45 win for host Mona Shores on Tuesday night.

The Warriors trailed 32-28 at halftime, but the third-quarter dry spell put the team in a 49-32 hole entering the fourth quarter.

Daniel Ray scored 21 points to lead the Warriors, while Chance Larson and Cameron Waller each added six.

Junior varsity: WMC defeated Mona Shores, 50-41. Hayden Hubers led the way with 17 points, followed by Tyler Somers with 11 and Joe Hain with eight.

Freshmen: WMC defeated Mona Shores, 56-44. Zach Foreman led the Warriors with 16 points, followed by Brandon Fles with 15 and Jameson Goorman with 10.

SL freshmen boys pick up win

The Spring Lake freshman boys team traveled to Oakridge on Tuesday and came away with a win, 45-35.

Kyle Garrison led the Lakers (7-4, 4-2 O-K Blue) with 13 points, while Grant Kieft added 12.