Spring Lake's Johnson signs letter of intent to play at New York University

While the opportunity to play collegiate basketball is a special privilege in itself, Johnson’s first priority wasn’t sports-oriented at all.

“I’m just excited, because this means I get to go through with the next step of my life,” she said after signing her letter of intent. “It’s an amazing opportunity for me, because I’m accomplishing both of my goals. I get to attend an academically strong school, and I also get to continue to play basketball, too.

“My first goal was to find a great school with tough academics that was really going to challenge me. That’s always been my first priority, but the opportunity to play basketball on top of taking classes at NYU really set it apart from the rest. Every since I visited the campus, they were pretty much the leader.”

Johnson caught the attention of the NYU coaching staff while attending several Ivy League schools’ summer camps.

“I went to a lot of Ivy League camps, and I met their coaching staff at a camp I was attending the summer after my sophomore year,” she reflected. “They contacted me after that, and I went over there for a visit and came away very impressed.

“The coaching staff was great and all the players were really nice and mature. That really attracted me to the college, because I saw that the people that attend NYU have a very strong social awareness, and it’s a diverse group.”

While visiting the campus, Johnson became more familiar with NYU women’s coach Lauren Hall-Gregory. The relationship with her future head coach reminded Johnson of her current and former coaches at the high school level.

“I’ve been really fortunate to play under some strong coaches so far in my career with Coach (Rich) Hyde and Coach Mo (Cavin Mohrhardt),” she added. “They’ve always had confidence in me, and that’s what kind of drew me in when I met Coach (Lauren) Hall (-Gregory) and the coaching staff at NYU. She’s already shown a lot of confidence in me, and she herself played point guard in college, so she really understands how I play and likes how I play the game.”

Hall-Gregory has already seen enough from her future point guard to warrant high praise for an incoming freshman.

“She’s already told me that she hopes I can make an impact on the team right away,” Johnson said. “That’s my goal. I want to be a factor right away, and she’s already shown me that she has a lot of confidence that I can do that.”

Much like her favorite basketball player, Steph Curry, Johnson is still working on her craft. She hopes to add some new tools to her skill set by the time she steps on the college courts.

“I still need to work on my pull-up (jump shot),” she admitted. “There’s going to be a lot of tall girls at the college level, and I probably won’t be able to drive to the basket as much as I do in high school, so that’s something I need to work on.”

Playing as a freshman in college might be a lofty goal, but Johnson is setting the bar even higher for her academic and post-graduate plans.

“I’ll be attending the Stern School of Business at NYU,” she said. “It’s top 5 in the country. I want to double major in computer science and maybe work for Google or work in the financial district of New York after I graduate. NYU just offered unparalleled opportunities, because they are so close to a lot of businesses in the New York area.”

After she’s done leaving her mark on the Spring Lake basketball program, don’t be surprised if Johnson makes a name for herself in the Empire State. Much like her playing style on the basketball court, she’ll be driven and determined to reach her goals.