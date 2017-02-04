Basketball roundup: Fruitport Calvary Christian demolishes Potter's House

Visiting Wyoming Potter’s House Christian hit the court in stride with the Eagles, keeping their prolific offense in check nearly through the entire first quarter. The success would be short-lived; Potter’s House fell to the Eagles, 64-19.

After leading 13-10 with one minute remaining in the opening period, Calvary decided enough was enough. A timeout pep talk by coach Brad Richards sparked a 42-2 run by the Eagles, securing them a running clock by the third quarter and a resounding win.

“After a timeout with a minute to go in the first quarter, out girls started playing basketball like the way they are capable of,” Richards said. “We do need to find a way to play to our potential for 32 minutes. It has become a priority.”

Allyson Richards led the Eagles with 23 points and eight rebounds in just three quarter of play. Lexy Wilson followed suit with 18 points and 10 rebounds, putting up a double-double in three quarters on the court. Kelsey Richards joined the leaders with 11 points.

Every player on the Eagle’s roster hit a bucket on Friday night.

The night also celebrated Calvary Christian senior Allyson Richards signing a basketball scholarship to continue her career at Cornerstone University, as well as a special Milestone Achievement Award for senior Kyleah Sutherland for becoming the third player in school history to record 150 steals in a career.

Fruitport Calvary Christian improves to 14-1 and 6-0 in the Alliance League. They take on Muskegon Heights Academy on Monday night at home.

Fruitport girls fall to Jenison

The Fruitport girls basketball team could not recover from a scoreless first period when they hosted Jenison on Friday night.

The Trojans hit the second period trailing, 17-0, and matched pace with Jenison for the remainder of the game, but could not dig out of the hole.

They scored even in the second and third periods, (10 and 14 points apiece) before the Wildcats sealed the deal outscoring the Trojans, 15-13 in the fourth quarter.

Leading Fruitport was Kailey Carmean with nine points, ahead of Emily Winicki who dropped eight. Iyonna Brown pulled down nine rebounds and swiped seven steals.

The Trojans return to action against Muskegon on the road, Tuesday.

WMC escape Manistee with win

Utilizing tough defense to shut out fellow Lakes Eight competitor Manistee, the Western Michigan Christian boys basketball team took home a 34-29 win Friday.

The Warriors led, 8-7, after the first quarter but trailed, 11-17, heading into halftime. The turnaround in the third helped spur them to eventual victory.

Chance Larson and Daniel Ray each put up eight points to lead the Warriors. Cam Waller added six while Tyler VanBeek and Dylan Mines each put in five.

“Great team win tonight for WMC, we had contributions from a lot of guys,” WMC head coach Kurt Gruppen said. “We defended really well the entire game.

“Offensively it was a rough game for us, but I was proud of the way we hung in there as a team and fought hard for the victory.”

Junior varsity: The WMC JV boys team defeated Manistee, 60-26. Zach Butkis led the Warriors with 19 points, followed by Tyler Somers with 14. Solomon Waller and Jameson Goorman each contributed nine.

Freshmen: The Freshmen WMC boys team defeated Whitehall on Thursday, 48-30. Brandon Fles led the Warriors with 14 points.

WMC girls outlasted by Manistee

The Western Michigan Christian girls basketball team took on Manistee on the road Friday, falling to the fellow Lakes Eight member, 46-35.

The Warriors trailed most of the game, behind 7-4 through the first quarter and down 15-13 at halftime.

WMC took a brief three-point lead in the third quarter, before a 10-0 run by Manistee in the final frame sealed their fate.

Manistee’s leading scorer, Allyson Kott was held to just eight points on the night by the Warrior defense, but a total of 22 turnovers by WMC allowed the rest if the Manistee squad to get their points.

Aubrey Goorman led the Warriors with 18 points and eight rebounds, followed by Cassie Kingma who scored five and grabbed seven boards.

WMC is now 3-4 in the Lakes Eight Conference and 8-7 overall.

Junior varsity: The WMC JV girls team fell to Manistee, 50-41. Peyton Allen led the Warriors with 11 points followed by Grace VanBeek with eight.