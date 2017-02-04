Pride and Purpose

In the grand finale, the Grand Haven girls team put themselves back in the conference title race with a 43-27 win over the Fighting Scots.

The Bucs jumped out to a 13-5 lead early on thanks to key defensive stops and sharp mid-range shooting from senior guard Andrea Shumaker, who knocked down two jumpers in the opening frame.

Grand Haven lead 23-11 at half and 35-18 entering the fourth quarter.

“I’m just really happy with how the kids played tonight,” said Grand Haven girls coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “Everybody played hard, everybody contributed, and people were playing their roles well. I don’t know if it was our best game of the season, but it helped that we knocked down some jumpers early on and played with a lead the whole way.”

The night at home was a rarity for the Grand Haven girls team, as they have been road warriors for the majority of the season.

“To play in this atmosphere on a Friday night was special,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “We haven’t played here on a Friday night since December 9th, so it’s been a while for us. The kids just executed the gameplan to a T, and we did what we needed to do to get a big win against a team that got the better of us earlier in the year.”

The game Kowalczyk-Fulmer is referencing is a 50-36 loss to the Fighting Scots on Jan. 6, in which the Scots leading scorer, Lauren VanderWal, had a career game. That didn’t happen on Friday.

“We played great defense on No. 10 (VanderWall),” she added. “She had 17 points against us the first game, and we held her to five tonight, so we did a nice job on her. We also held their other scoring threats (Anna LoMonaco and Samantha Gehrls) to low totals as well.”

Sophomore point guard Alli Keyser scored 18 points and dished out four assists to lead the Bucs (10-5, 4-3 O-K Red), while sophomore center Esther Byington added eight points and 10 rebounds and senior guard Andrea Shumaker added six points.

“Andrea was really solid tonight,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “We made an adjustment to have her get back in transition and not crash the boards like she normally does so well. They are a good team in transition, so we need to slow that down. She was huge for us on offense, especially knocking down those jumpers early on in the game.

“Alli was big tonight, too. She did a nice job of slowing Sammy (Gehrls) down. Esther’s presence in the paint was big, and Anna Strom did some nice things for us, too. She made some nice skip passes against their zone and knocked down a corner 3-pointer. Kelly didn’t score, but she’s solid and played a lot of minutes when Sophie (Mariani) got in foul trouble.”

For Shumaker, the win had a special dose of emotion to it, as it was her final chance to be a part of the Bucs Pride Night event.

“It was bittersweet since I’m a senior, and it was a little emotional, but I’m just really glad we got the win tonight,” she said after the game. “It felt really good to finally get revenge on them, because we didn’t feel good about how we played against them the first time around.

“Tonight, we came out and played really hard. We knew we could beat them, but everyone had to do their job. We played like a team tonight, and that’s something we didn’t do the first time around.”

For Byington, the game was a chance to play for something bigger than herself, as she played for her father’s girlfriend, Tammy Klaassen, who is currently battling cancer.

“It was a special night for me,” she admitted. “The name on the back of my shirt means everything to me, and she’s done so much for me, and I’m just here to take care of her now in her time of need.

“It did cross my mind leading into the game, and I wanted to play hard, but it’s also just another game, and I knew I needed to play to the best of my abilities. I didn’t want to get too emotional and take myself out of my game.”

The Buccaneer girls will celebrate shortly, and then quickly prepare to take on league-leading East Kentwood on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Grand Haven Fieldhouse.

Junior varsity: Grand Haven defeated Caledonia, 38-21.

Freshmen: Grand Haven defeated Caledonia, 42-17. Morgan Goss and Olivia Striegle each had 11 points to lead the Bucs.

Hot start lifts Haven boys over Caledonia

In the opening game of the night, the Grand Haven boys basketball team looked more like the Golden State Warriors.

The Buccaneers created turnovers with their pressure defense, followed that up with nifty passing in the open court, and knocked down 3-pointer after 3-pointer on their way to an 87-66 win over Caledonia.

“What a fun night for our guys,” said Grand Haven boys coach Greg Immink. “I thought coming into the season that we might be a pretty good shooting team from the outside, but we haven’t really knocked them all down. We also haven’t had a lot of different guys shooting well at the same time. Some games it’s one guy, and then it’ll be someone else the next game.

“But, we got everybody going tonight, and that was great to see. We started off pretty hot from the floor, but it was more than that. Our defense was effective and our pressure really changed the game, got our energy levels up and got the crowd involved.”

Senior center Ross Koella scored 21 points to lead the Bucs (11-3, 5-2 O-K Red), while senior guard Clay Landsman, who looked more like Klay Thompson, knocked down five 3-pointers in the game to finish with 15 points.

Also adding key contributions for the Bucs were: senior Drew Van Andel with 12 points and sophomore Bryce Taylor with 11.

“I was pleased with everybody out there tonight,” Immink added. “We got a lot of contributions from guys off the bench. Kellum Bridgeworth had three big charges in the first half, and those are game-changers. That’s a toughness type play that swings momentum.

“Terrence Foster had a nice night off the bench, too. It was a full team effort out there, and all 15 guys added to the win.”