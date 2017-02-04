Spring Lake hoops shot down at Covenant Christian

The Spring Lake boys basketball team traveled to Grand Rapids Covenant Christian on Friday night for the last of their non-conference tune-up games, but it was the Chargers who did the tuning, defeating the Lakers, 61-48.

“I tried to build them up and talk about it the most I could, but I was not expecting this tonight,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core with WGHN after the game. “I knew they were a good team, I tried to tell everybody that last week: this is a really good basketball team.”

After the Chargers jumped out to a 20-5 lead through the first quarter, the Lakers could not recover, despite outscoring Covenant over the next three quarters.

“We were never able to overcome that deficit from the first quarter, “Core said. “We just couldn’t overcome it emotionally or physically.

Covenant got it done with lockdown rim protection and uncanny 3-point prowess. The Chargers went 14-21 from three-point land for the majority of their above-average 61 points.

“My head is spinning from what they did offensively,” Core said. “We got shell shocked, jumped right from the start.

Along with a firestorm offense, the Charger defense was keen on causing problems for the Lakers. Double- and sometimes even triple-teams at the rim all but eliminated Sam Johnson and Griffin Lorimer from the score sheet.

The inside pressure forced the Lakers to shoot from outside, with which they struggled.

The shellacking exploited a glaring problem for the Lakers: rampant turnovers. Spring Lake coughed up seven possessions before the first quarter had run its course, going on to give away 18 total.

“This is our most disappointing loss of the year,” Core said. “I was disappointed how we handled the adversity tonight once we got behind. We took a “me” approach to the comeback rather than a “we” approach.”

The Lakers tried out almost everyone on the floor to try and find an offensive spark; the score sheet was deep, but not especially robust. Cameron Ball took until the fourth quarter to hit double-digits on the night; most of the Laker starters didn’t get that chance.

Cameron Ball led the Lakers with 11 points, while Isaiah Pierce and Craig Whittaker each put in eight.

The loss drops the Lakers to 10-4 overall as they head for mid-winter break on the Bayou. Spring Lake students will enjoy Monday and Tuesday off of classes, but the basketball team has some studying to do ahead of their matchup with O-K Blue leader, Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

“I’ll be disappointed if five days from now we cant get over this loss when we have a chance to play the conference leader,” Core said. “I think emotionally we will bounce back, but I’m more concerned with some things we need to do better on Wednesday night.”

Wednesday, Feb. 15 marks the Lakers final chance to grab a piece of the O-K Blue crown. Catholic Central owns the top spot at 6-0 in conference play, just above Spring Lake, Allendale and Coopersville all at 4-2. If any one of those three teams wants a shot at the title, the Lakers have to come through on Wednesday.

Freshmen: The Spring Lake freshmen boys basketball team defeated Covenant Christian, 52-47. Grant Kieft had a season high 19 points to lead the Lakers while Isiah Lindsey chipped in 11 points.