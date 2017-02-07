Battle Tested

The Eagles continued to work through that gauntlet with a 64-46 win over Muskegon Heights Academy on Monday.

“I’m really happy with the win,” said Calvary Christian head coach Brad Richards. “We don’t usually talk that long after games, but I felt like we needed to go over a few things. We want to be playing clean and under control. We want to be the ones controlling things, especially on offense. It got sloppy in third quarter a little bit, and I think their press forced us into some unnecessary turnovers.

“We were putting the ball in great players’ hands, and we just weren’t executing. Heights was the more aggressive team for a portion of the second half, and they are much improved from the last time we played them.”

The Eagles held a 34-19 lead at intermission, and outscored the Tigers, 30-27 in the second half. Despite the win, Richards thought his team looked sluggish at times.

“I don’t think we played with enough urgency at certain points in the game,” he added after the game. “We’ve been battling with injuries and illnesses lately. I haven’t had a full team for practice in the last week and a half. We had the flu go through the whole school last week, and I think that has hurt our conditioning.”

Senior forward Allyson Richards recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Eagles (15-1, 6-0 Alliance League) while Lexy Wilson added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Also adding key contributions for Calvary Christian were: freshman Kelsey Richards with 12 points and eight rebounds, Jordyn Hamilton with 11 points and seven assists, and Kyleah Sutherland with 9 rebounds to go with five points.

Danasia Day led the Tigers (7-8) with 19 points.

“We don’t usually get pressed,” Richards continued. “They did a nice job of switching between their presses, too. They went diamond, back to man-to-man, and then they used other random traps. We didn’t do a good enough job of getting open against that in the third quarter. In fact, I think we started the third quarter with four straight turnovers.

“That was good for us to experience though. We need to be tested like that, so we know what we still have to work on and get better at. There’s a reason we scheduled so many Class B and C non-conference games. It pushes us as a Class D school and makes us a more well-rounded team come postseason time.”

The Eagles will end their regular season with matchups against Montague and Orchard View before preparing for the Class D districts, where the Eagles will more than likely run into Muskegon Catholic Central (6-9) for the seventh straight time.

“Those are both pretty big teams and that will be two more good tests for us,” Richards said of Montague and Orchard View. “That’ll get us ready for the postseason.

“We’re actually on the opposite side of the bracket as Muskegon Catholic, so if we both advance, we’ll play each other for the seventh year in a row in the district finals. We’re 4-2 against them in the postseason. We won in 2012, -14, -15 and -16. They come in and they just throw everything at us. They’ve got some good athletes over there, and they always play us tough.”

UP NEXT

The Eagles travel to take on Kentwood Grand River Preparatory on Thursday with a chance to clinch a share of their fifth consecutive Alliance League championship.