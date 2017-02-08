Grand Haven boys hoops rallies for road win at East Kentwood

“We did all the things down the stretch that we needed to do to win,” Grand Haven boys head coach Greg Immink said. “We played winning basketball. Hit free throws, made defensive stops, all those things.”

The Falcons were ready to shoot the lights out, they hit two threes and a field goal on their first three possessions, putting the Bucs immediately in a hole.

From then on, it was reactionary basketball.

“Neither team led by more than six or seven the whole game,” Immink said. “Often Kentwood was ahead by two or three, then we would tie it up, then they would hit a three or make a play and put us down again.

“It got down to four minutes left, and we were down 37-41, and we got the defensive unit in there. Malic Love, Dimitrious Nealy and Kellum Bridgeforth created some turnovers, Holman hit a big three and a few free throws and Casey Constant hit some free throws to tie it up.”

The Bucs finished on a run to secure the 6-point victory over Kentwood.

“That’s the thing about this team, every game this year they compete for the full 32 minutes, and they don’t give up. This win was really good for us.”

The win was especially sweet on Tuesday considering Grand Haven’s recent record against the Falcons.

Their last matchup ended in a 9-point loss at home, in what seemed like a routine shellacking over the past few years.

“I think we lost nine in a row to Kentwood coming into tonight, and 12 of the last 14,” Immink said. “Ross has been on varsity for four years and this is his first win against them. It’s big for us to get that monkey off our backs.”

Koella had 16 points, just behind Holman who led the Bucs with 18.

“Love, Nealy and Bridgeforth, they really gave us a boost defensively, especially in the fourth qurter,”Immink said. “They really turned it around defensively.

“They have ben one of the top teams in the area the past couple of years, and it’s a really big confidence boost for our guys to get a win, in the league, on the road. This was big.”

The Bucs will look to continue bring their success home after a week off as they take on West Ottawa on Feb. 14.