Michigan avenges loss to Michigan State with rout

On Tuesday night, it wasn't much of a game.

Michigan played with a sense of desperation and manhandled Michigan State from start to finish in an 86-57 blowout Tuesday at Crisler Center to end a five-game losing streak in the series.

It was Michigan's first win over its rival since Feb. 23, 2014, and tied its largest margin of victory over Michigan State in the Tom Izzo era.

Derrick Walton Jr. had 20 points and eight assists, Moritz Wagner scored 19, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman 16 and Duncan Robinson 10 to end a two-game skid for Michigan (15-9, 5-6), which scored 28 points off 18 turnovers.

Miles Bridges scored 15, Nick Ward 13 and Eron Harris 10 for Michigan State (14-10, 6-5) as its modest two-game win streak come to an end.

Michigan threw the first punch and jumped out to a 9-2 lead less than three minutes into the game Abdur-Rahkman and Wagner opened it with back-to-back layups, Walton knocked down a jumper and Wagner drained a 3-pointer from the wing as the Wolverines took advantage of Michigan State's sloppy defense.

Ward scored six straight for the Spartans on a hook, two-handed jam in transition and a coast-to-coast layup to cut it to 9-8 with 15:20 left in the first half.

Michigan pulled ahead with a flurry of 3-pointers — one by Zak Irvin and two by Abdur-Rahkman — and a three-point play by Mark Donnal to push the lead to 21-13 at the 10:57 mark.

After Michigan State cut it to 23-19, the turnovers started to pile up for the Spartans and the Wolverines took advantage, rattling off 12 straight points to make it 35-19 with 6:26 left in the half. Wagner split a pair of free throws and had a layup, Walton hit two 3-pointers and Xavier Simpson drained a deep ball during the run.

Harris stopped the bleeding for Michigan State with a 3-pointer, but only temporarily.

After a few chippy moments — D.J. Wilson picked up tech after getting in Kenny Goins' face following a one-handed dunk and Ward was hit with a tech after tripping Wagner heading into a timeout — Michigan closed the half with a flourish.

Abdur-Rahkman connected on a layup, Wagner threw down an and-1 dunk and Robinson hit a corner 3-pointer before time expired as the Wolverines scored the last eight points en route to a commanding 55-29 advantage at the break.

Michigan kept rolling and its lead swelled to 59-29 roughly a minute into the second half after a Wagner layup and a soaring one-handed dunk by Wilson in transition following another Michigan State turnover.

Michigan State chipped away with a 14-5 run with six points from Alvin Ellis III (free throw, offensive putback and 3-pointer), a 3-pointer from Lourawls Nairn, a three-point play by Ward and a Bridges jumper to cut it to 64-43 with 13:07 to play.

Abdur-Rahkman hit two free throws and Robinson added a layup to push Michigan's lead back to 25, 68-43, at the 11:43 mark. Michigan State never threatened the rest of the way.