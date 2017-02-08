Turnover-plagued second half dooms Grand Haven girls against East Kentwood

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 13-5 lead to the start the game, but the Falcons used turnovers to claw their way back into the lead.

After a back-and-forth contest for much of the game, East Kentwood pulled away late for a 63-46 win over the Bucs at the Grand Haven Fieldhouse.

“We had 30 turnovers against them earlier this year at their place, and we had 28 tonight,” said Grand Haven girls coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “They pressured the ball really well, and we tried to switch it up and have Alli take the inbounds pass and then get it right back, but we weren’t doing a good enough job of cutting hard and coming to the ball.

Sophomore point guard Alli Keyser scored 21 points to lead the Bucs (10-6, 4-4 O-K Red), while sophomore center Esther Byington added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

“Esther played really well,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “She got banged up late in the third quarter, but she really battled tonight. She had her work cut out for her, too. Those East Kentwood girls probably had 100 pounds on her.

“Alli (Keyser) did a nice job of working through the traffic, and I couldn’t have asked any more from her. Andrea (Shumaker) continues to be solid for us, too. She played great defense, and she hit some jumpers in the second half.”

Corinne Jemison scored 21 points to pace the Falcons (14-2, 8-0 O-K Red), while Lazurea Saunders and Andraya Johnson each added 12.

Despite the turnovers, it was the lack of aggression that drew the ire of Kowalczyk-Fulmer after the game.

“We had them in the double bonus with more than three minutes left in the third quarter,” she said. “So every time they touched us, we were going to the free throw line and shooting two shots. But, we only got the line six times in the fourth quarter. That’s just not being aggressive enough.

“It’s a mental toughness thing, and we need to be tougher against pressure. We have a break in action now, so we’ll get back after it. We want to finish this league strong and have a chance to win a district. We’ve grown up a lot, and this loss doesn’t define our season. We still have a lot to play for, and we have a lot of big games still left on the schedule.”

The loss snaps a four-game winning steak for the Buccaneers and probably takes them out of conference-title contention. However, for three quarters, the team traded blows with a state-ranked opponent who appears to have a stranglehold on the O-K Red standings.

“Last week, we put together the best week of basketball we’ve played all season,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “We beat Caledonia, we beat Muskegon, but tonight was a step backwards. I thought we competed for probably two and a half quarters, but the wheels just fell off in the fourth quarter.

“We know we can hang with that team. We weren’t overmatched in terms of talent, but tonight, they were just a little stronger with ball and a little tougher when it mattered.”

UP NEXT

The Buccaneers have full week off to prepare for the final stretch of the conference season. They look to bounce back with a road test at West Ottawa on Feb. 14.

East Kentwood hosts Caledonia on Friday.

Junior varsity: Grand Haven defeated East Kentwood, 30-25. Olivia McMullen scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to pace the Buccaneers (13-3), while Anna Ackerman snagged 10 rebounds.

Freshmen: Grand Haven defeated East Kentwood, 42-37, to improve to 12-3 overall. Morgan Goss had 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Bucs, while Olivia Striegle had eight points and 11 rebounds.