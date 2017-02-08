WMC hoops swept by Covenant Christian

Covenant took a 22-13 lead at the first stop and ballooned that to 39-20 heading into halftime. The Warriors only scored two points in the third quarter, hitting the fourth quarter down 55-22.

Sophomore Nolan Fairfield led WMC with 10 points, Daniel Ray followed with seven while Tyler VanBeek added six.”

“Tonight we played a very tough Covenant Christian team,” WMC head coach Kurt Gruppen said. “They were able to hit open shots from the perimeter early in the game. We did a nice job of handling their pressure defense early, but were not able to sustain it.”

The Warriors return to action against Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday at home.

Junior varsity: WMC defeated Covenant Christian, 49-38. Zach Butkis led with 19 points followed by Hayden Hubers and Brant Zeerip with 10 apiece.

Freshmen: WMC lost to Covenant Christian, 46-45, in overtime. Jameson Goorman led the Warriors with 18 points while Brandon Fles tossed in 12.

WMC girls fall to Covenant Christian

The Western Michigan Christian girls basketball team took on a balanced Charger team on the road Tuesday, dropping the decision, 71-51.

Covenant Christian had four girls who scored in the double-digits.

The Charger took the lead in the first. 17-9, and never looked back. Outscoring the Warriors 11-19 in the second quarter and 28-17 in the third.

“We had a difficult time with their press,” WMC girls head coach Jeremy Goorman said. “We had 28 turnovers and they were able to create baskets in their half court set at will.”

Aubrey Goorman led the warriors with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Katelyn Wright added ten and Anna Sytsema had nine.

The Warriors return to the hardwood to seek revenge against Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday at home.

Junior varsity: WMC lost to Covenant Christian, 61-22. Payton Allen led with six points while Katie Johnson grabbed five rebounds.