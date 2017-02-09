Just out of Reach

The Lakers, who had been the class of the Lakes Eight Conference before moving into the O-K Blue, find themselves behind the proverbial 8-ball after Wednesday night’s 56-52 loss to league-leading Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

With only five games left, and the team now three games back of Catholic Central, it would take quite the collapse for the Lakers to achieve their goal of winning the conference in its first year as a member.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been out of the conference race this early,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core. “We’ve got five games now to continue to improve and get ready for the districts and that’s where our attention has to go to now. It’s tough, because we lost to the probable conference champion by four and three points in our two games against them.

“We just have to work on shooting better from the foul line and knocking down outside looks. We can’t continue to score all of our points on the inside. We have to be able to soften teams up and spread them out by hitting outside shots.”

The visiting Cougars knocked down some early jumpers to take a 13-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Lakers would outscore Catholic Central 44-43 in the final three quarters.

In what proved to be the deciding run of the game, Catholic Central went on a 10-0 run early in the third quarter after the Lakers had pulled within two points of the Cougars. Spring Lake was forced to play catch-up for the remainder of the game.

“They got off to a good start in the third quarter and knocked down some outside shots that gave them some breathing room,” Core added. “I give our guys a lot of credit though, they never quit and kept battling and battling.”

With the team down by as many as 11 points in the closing minutes, the Lakers used poor free-throw shooting by Catholic Central and some acrobatic shots to pull within two points with 11 seconds remaining.

The Cougars would once again show their mettle, with junior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. knocking down two crucial free throws and leaving the game at its final tally of 56-52.

“We were desperation mode toward the end of the game, banked a 3-pointer, got a three-point play and they missed some free throws, and the next thing you know, we are down 54-52 with 11 seconds left,” Core continued.

“They are a tough team to matchup with. They have four legit Division 1 college athletes that just keep coming at you and three of the four are just juniors. I thought our guys played so hard, and I’m really proud of their effort out there.”

Junior forward Griffin Lorimer led a balanced scoring attack for the Lakers (10-5, 4-3 O-K Blue) with 14 points, while junior center Sam Johnson added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Jack Van Wingen chipped in with nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while seniors Isaiah Pierce and Craig Whittaker each added eight points.

“Sam Johnson really got after it tonight and played one of his better games in the post against some big bodies,” Core said. “Griffin had a big second half after we challenged him a little bit at the half to get him going. Jack Van Wingen was kind of in a tough spot, because we didn’t know how we were going to match up against them with those three bigs, but he ended up with 11 rebounds.”

Despite the perceived size disadvantage, the Lakers outrebounded the Cougars 34-29 on then night.

“We knew they were going to be tough, and we played them hard both times,” said junior center Sam Johnson. “Our guys all played hard, and we just have to focus on getting better in time for the postseason now.

“It’s tough when it’s looking like you aren’t going to win a conference championship, but in the end, playoffs are the thing that matters and that’s what everyone remembers, so that’s what we focusing on now.”

The Lakers may be on the outside looking in as far as the conference championship race, but the lessons they are learning now against state-ranked competition should give them an inside track come playoff time.

“It’s one of the reasons we joined the O-K Blue,” Johnson added. “We wanted to play the best competition possible to get us ready for the postseason. Everyone makes the postseason in basketball, so you don’t do yourself any favors but not challenging yourself. I think these games will only make us better in the long run.”

UP NEXT

The Lakers host Sparta on Friday for Senior Night at Spring Lake High School. The boys varsity game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m., with the girls varsity game coming 20 minutes after the conclusion of the guys game.

Freshmen: Spring Lake defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central in overtime, 61-59. Connor Saxe led the Lakers, scoring 13 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double, while Lucas Lyyski contributed 12 points.