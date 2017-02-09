Spring Lake girls hoops struggle in road loss to GR Catholic Central

The Lakers fell behind 14-4 early on and were outscored 41-14 in the final three quarters of play.

“It was tough, because we missed a few shots early and they turned those into easy buckets the other way,” said Spring Lake girls coach Cavin Mohrhardt. “It very easily could have been an 8-6 lead, but instead, we were down 14-4.”

Sophomore forward Jenna Core and senior point guard Reiko Johnson each scored six points to lead the Lakers (9-6, 5-2 O-K Blue).

“They are a very good team, but I thought we were pretty lethargic out there tonight,” Mohrhart added. “I think the week off had something to do with it, but that wasn’t our best effort, either.”

The Lakers won’t have to wait long to redeem themselves as they host Sparta on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Freshmen: Grand Rapids Catholic Central defeated Spring Lake, 38-21. Madalyn Lisman scored 10 points to lead the Lakers, while Mia McDermott added nine.