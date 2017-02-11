The Lakers took on visiting Sparta in another instant O-K Blue classic, defeating the Spartans in overtime, 66-64.

“They have eight seniors, so they know how to fight, they are never going to give it up. We all came together in the key moments,” Spring Lake senior Cam Ball said.

The Lakers struggled through the first half of play, taken aback by the physicality and competitive drive of the Spartans. Nine turnovers in the first half, stellar outside shooting and physical defense at the post by the Spartans caught the Lakers off guard.

Spring Lake scored 12 in each of the first two quarters, holding Sparta to nine and 15, bringing a deadlock into halftime.

“We got stagnant, and started to force things. We need to cut that out,” Ball said of the first half woes. “Credit to Sparta, they played some good defense.”

The third quarter narrowly went to the Lakers, 15-13. Sparta’s fierce post defense began to backfire as the Lakers drew contact down low. They attempted a season-high 44 free throws, and in the plot twist of the day, made quite a few of them — 29 to be exact.

With free throws falling and the perimeter opening up, it seemed Spring Lake was just moments away from sealing their victory, but Sparta would not quit.

Nine 3-pointers over the course of the game kept them within striking distance, and in the fourth quarter, gave them the lead. After trailing 37-39 to start the final period, the Spartans ripped off a 9-1 run to grab the lead. They would hold it until the final seconds of the game.

After trailing by as much as nine in the fourth, the Lakers worked their way back going 7-for-9 from the free throw line in the final minutes of the matchup.

With 1:44 left to play, the Lakers trailed by three.

“Not good,” Ball said of the feeling. “Not good at all.”

With 31.6 seconds left, the Lakers had a chance to tie the game, down by two, 52-54, they drew up a play for Jack VanWingen, from the wing.

The three for the win bricked, but a Spartan blunder sent the ball out of bounds and back to the Lakers. With nine seconds left they took their last possession, tossing the ball to the big man, Sam Johnson, under the hoop and letting him work. He rumbled for two points, sending the wild game to overtime.

The extra time turned out to be just what the Lakers ordered. They dominated the first few minutes, continuing to nail free throws (10-for-16) and frustrate the Spartans with a fierce press defense.

After leading by as much as seven, the Lakers watched their win all but disappear in the final minute, as Sparta knocked down two more three’s to close the gap to two.

It was too little to late. The Lakers buckled down at the right time Friday night, showing themselves and their competitors that while the O-K Blue Conference race may be over, these Lakers are still balling.

“The student body really shaped us at the end of the game,” Cam said of the turnaround. “I think everyone knew if it was going to overtime, we were going to win.”

Ball led the Lakers with 19 points, ahead of Johnson who dropped 15 points and nine rebounds, Isaiah Peirce who scored 10 whilst playing phenomenal defense on the Spartan’s prolific shooting guard.

Griffin Lorimer matched with 10 points of his own, followed by Jack Vanwingen with seven and Craig Whittaker with five.

The Lakers have just four game remaining in the regular season and will take on Allendale on the road on Tuesday.

Junior varsity: Spring Lake defeated Sparta, 55-33. Matt Vanderwall led with 15 points, while Kyle Weirsma added 12

Freshmen: Spring Lake lost to Sparta, 30-47. Zach Keyser led the freshmen with nine points while Isiah Lindsey added eight.

SL girls roll past Sparta

The Spring Lake girls basketball team needed a win after being drubbed by O-K Blue frontrunner Grand Rapids Catholic Central in their last game. They got just the pick-me-up they needed with a 59-46 victory over Sparta on Friday.

“It’s exactly what we needed,” Spring Lake girls coach Cavin Mohrhardt said. “I was a little worried about this game, Sparta is not bad, they gave us a battle the first time we played them. Coming off a loss like that, you never know how they are going to react.”

The Lakers reacted well, after a formative first quarter, a few adjustments on defense to compensate for a red-hot shooting Spartan squad were all Spring Lake needed to put this one in the bag.

“Our signature is our zone press, and they dismantled that,” Mohrhardt said. So we went strictly man-to-man and that really bothered them.

“After they hit every shot in the first quarter, another one of our signature defenses is the zone, they dismantled that too, so we went man to man and put a little more pressure on them so they missed some shots.”

The Lakers led by just two after the first quarter, 15-13, after the Spartans landed three 3-pointers to open up the game. The adjustments made short work of the outside shooting team, who were outscored 7-4 in the second period, 13-8 in the third and 24-21 in the final frame.

Reiko Johnson led the Lakers with 24 points, while Jenna Core poured in 13 and fellow bruiser Madeline Zenas put in 10. Linsey Paggeot dropped four points and Jorden Peppin earned herself a bucket in the fourth quarter.

Now that the O-K Blue race is out of their grasp, the Lakers will focus on finishing second, which means winning their final four games.

“Second in this league ain’t to shabby,” Mohrhardt said. “Not when you have to play Catholic Central twice. Our goal is to win out and play game by game through the rest of the round here. If we can go the next four games with wins, that will be pretty good.”

Mohrhardt declined to discuss the playoffs, saying it was far too early.