Prep Basketball Rankings

BOYS

Class A

School Rec. Pts.

1. Clarkston (15-0) 59

2. East Lansing (14-0) 54

(tie) GR Christian (14-0) 54

4. Muskegon (16-0) 49

5. Kalamazoo Central (13-1) 41

6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (13-3) 38

7. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (14-1) 37

8. Macomb Dakota (14-3) 34

9. Holland West Ottawa (14-1) 29

10.Detroit King (14-2) 25

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit East English (13-3) 18.

Class B

School Rec. Pts.

1. Godwin Heights (15-0) 74

2. River Rouge (14-1) 70

3. New Haven (15-1) 65

4. Benton Harbor (15-1) 58

5. Frankenmuth (13-1) 48

6. Hillsdale (16-0) 42

7. Bridgeport (13-1) 41

8. GR Catholic Central (13-2) 39

9. Wayland (13-3) 33

10. Big Rapids (13-1) 24

Others 12 or more receiving votes: Ludington (13-1) 22, Freeland (13-2) 18, Hazel Park (10-4) 13.

Class C

School Rec. Pts.

1. McBain (14-0) 75

2. Kalamazoo Hackett CC (13-0) 67

3. Monroe St. Mary CC (14-0) 57

4. Sand Creek (15-0) 50

5. Niles Brandywine (16-0) 49

6. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-1) 46

7. Flint Beecher (12-3) 44

8. Norway (14-1) 42

9. Riverview Gab. Richard (15-1) 39

10. Marlette (15-1) 33

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Breckenridge (12-1) 24, Michigan Center (15-0) 23, Detroit Cornerstone (10-4) 14.

Class D

School Rec. Pts.

1. Powers N. Central (15-0) 75

2. Southfield Christian (11-3) 67

(tie) Hillman (13-0) 67

4. Buckley (13-0) 60

5. Bark River-Harris (12-3) 48

6. Bellaire (12-1) 46

7. Pickford (12-3) 43

8. Lansing Christian (12-3) 41

9. Frankfort-Elberta (11-2) 38

10. Fowler (9-4) 23

Others receiving votes: Brimley (11-5) 21.

GIRLS

Class A

School Rec. Pts.

1. Detroit King (16-1) 60

2. Warren Cousino (16-2) 54

3. Midland Dow (14-2) 53

4. Saginaw Heritage (15-1) 48

5. Port Huron Northern (16-2) 40

6. DeWitt (16-1) 39

7. Southfield A & T (12-4) 33

8. Muskegon Mona Shores (14-3) 31

9. Clarkston (14-3) 20

10. East Kentwood (16-1) 17

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Marquette (15-2) 16, East Lansing (14-2) 16, Hartland (15-1) 15, Northville (15-1) 12.

Class B

School Rec. Pts.

1. Detroit Country Day (15-0) 60

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (17-0) 56

3. Williamston (15-1) 52

4. GR Catholic Central (16-1) 48

5. Freeland (17-0) 44

6. Marshall (14-2) 40

7. Hamilton (15-1) 36

8. Kalkaska (11-2) 28

9. Ida (14-2) 27

10. Bay City John Glenn (12-4) 17

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Muskegon Oakridge (14-2) 15.

Class C

School Rec. Pts.

1. Sandusky (16-0) 72

2. Centreville (16-1) 65

3. Traverse City St. Francis (13-1) 61

4. Laingsburg (14-1) 49

5. Detroit Edison PSA (11-3) 48

6. Munising (17-0) 47

7. Norway (16-0) 42

8. Reese (15-2) 36

9. St. Ignace LaSalle (15-2) 34

10. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-2) 31

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Blissfield (14-2) 21, Carson City-Crystal (14-2) 19, Flint Hamady (11-5) 15, Galesburg-Augusta (13-2) 15.

Class D

School Rec. Pts.

1. Pittsford (17-0) 75

2. M.P. Sacred Heart 14-1) 68

3. Hillman (15-1) 64

4. Waterford Our Lady (14-3) 63

5. Gaylord St. Mary (15-1) 55

6. St. Joseph Mich. Lutheran (15-2) 48

7. Baraga (14-2) 46

8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (13-3) 34

9. Bellaire (11-4) 32

10. Cedarville (11-5) 28

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Pickford (14-3) 23, Portland St. Patrick (10-6) 18, Engadine (11-4) 17.