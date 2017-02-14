Prep Basketball Rankings

BOYS
Class A
School Rec. Pts.
1. Clarkston (15-0) 59
2. East Lansing (14-0) 54
(tie) GR Christian (14-0) 54
4. Muskegon (16-0) 49
5. Kalamazoo Central (13-1) 41
6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (13-3) 38
7. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (14-1) 37
8. Macomb Dakota (14-3) 34
9. Holland West Ottawa (14-1) 29
10.Detroit King (14-2) 25
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit East English (13-3) 18.
Class B
School Rec. Pts.
1. Godwin Heights (15-0) 74
2. River Rouge (14-1) 70
3. New Haven (15-1) 65
4. Benton Harbor (15-1) 58
5. Frankenmuth (13-1) 48
6. Hillsdale (16-0) 42
7. Bridgeport (13-1) 41
8. GR Catholic Central (13-2) 39
9. Wayland (13-3) 33
10. Big Rapids (13-1) 24
Others 12 or more receiving votes: Ludington (13-1) 22, Freeland (13-2) 18, Hazel Park (10-4) 13.
Class C
School Rec. Pts.
1. McBain (14-0) 75
2. Kalamazoo Hackett CC (13-0) 67
3. Monroe St. Mary CC (14-0) 57
4. Sand Creek (15-0) 50
5. Niles Brandywine (16-0) 49
6. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-1) 46
7. Flint Beecher (12-3) 44
8. Norway (14-1) 42
9. Riverview Gab. Richard (15-1) 39
10. Marlette (15-1) 33
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Breckenridge (12-1) 24, Michigan Center (15-0) 23, Detroit Cornerstone (10-4) 14.
Class D
School Rec. Pts.
1. Powers N. Central (15-0) 75
2. Southfield Christian (11-3) 67
(tie) Hillman (13-0) 67
4. Buckley (13-0) 60
5. Bark River-Harris (12-3) 48
6. Bellaire (12-1) 46
7. Pickford (12-3) 43
8. Lansing Christian (12-3) 41
9. Frankfort-Elberta (11-2) 38
10. Fowler (9-4) 23
Others receiving votes: Brimley (11-5) 21.
GIRLS
Class A
School Rec. Pts.
1. Detroit King (16-1) 60
2. Warren Cousino (16-2) 54
3. Midland Dow (14-2) 53
4. Saginaw Heritage (15-1) 48
5. Port Huron Northern (16-2) 40
6. DeWitt (16-1) 39
7. Southfield A & T (12-4) 33
8. Muskegon Mona Shores (14-3) 31
9. Clarkston (14-3) 20
10. East Kentwood (16-1) 17
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Marquette (15-2) 16, East Lansing (14-2) 16, Hartland (15-1) 15, Northville (15-1) 12.
Class B
School Rec. Pts.
1. Detroit Country Day (15-0) 60
2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (17-0) 56
3. Williamston (15-1) 52
4. GR Catholic Central (16-1) 48
5. Freeland (17-0) 44
6. Marshall (14-2) 40
7. Hamilton (15-1) 36
8. Kalkaska (11-2) 28
9. Ida (14-2) 27
10. Bay City John Glenn (12-4) 17
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Muskegon Oakridge (14-2) 15.
Class C
School Rec. Pts.
1. Sandusky (16-0) 72
2. Centreville (16-1) 65
3. Traverse City St. Francis (13-1) 61
4. Laingsburg (14-1) 49
5. Detroit Edison PSA (11-3) 48
6. Munising (17-0) 47
7. Norway (16-0) 42
8. Reese (15-2) 36
9. St. Ignace LaSalle (15-2) 34
10. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-2) 31
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Blissfield (14-2) 21, Carson City-Crystal (14-2) 19, Flint Hamady (11-5) 15, Galesburg-Augusta (13-2) 15.
Class D
School Rec. Pts.
1. Pittsford (17-0) 75
2. M.P. Sacred Heart 14-1) 68
3. Hillman (15-1) 64
4. Waterford Our Lady (14-3) 63
5. Gaylord St. Mary (15-1) 55
6. St. Joseph Mich. Lutheran (15-2) 48
7. Baraga (14-2) 46
8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (13-3) 34
9. Bellaire (11-4) 32
10. Cedarville (11-5) 28
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Pickford (14-3) 23, Portland St. Patrick (10-6) 18, Engadine (11-4) 17.