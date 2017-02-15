Conference Closeout

The Grand Haven boys basketball team played sound defense against No. 9-ranked and O-K Red Conference leader West Ottawa on Tuesday, but a few late rotations on the perimeter proved to be costly.

The visiting Panthers shot 78-percent from the field, knocking down 10 three-pointers, as they left Grand Haven Fieldhouse with a 77-59 win and pushed their win streak to 12 games.

“It was a very big win for us tonight,” said West Ottawa head coach Steve Windemuller. “We weren’t coming into this game and making it any bigger than it had to be. They are a good team, and they aren’t 12-3 by luck. They are solid, and they have good players, so we were very fortunate to come out of here with a win.

“We were prepared for a tough battle, and obviously, it’s nice to come out on the winning end. I thought we prepared ourselves well over the last couple days and the kids came out in the right frame of mind and we got the job done.”

Senior Nolan Eccker scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Panthers (15-1, 9-0 O-K Red), while Jake VanTubbergen added 15, and Anthony Charameda and Drew Pedersen each chipped in with 10.

“We shot pretty well tonight, and we’ve shot the ball pretty well all season,” Windemuller added. “We have a very balanced group of guys, and any night, it could be one or the other. Tonight, it looked like Nolan had it going on for a little bit, then Jake got it going, Ty (Bosma) and Andrew hit some big shots early. We’re a true team in every sense, and that’s the way we like to play.

“That’s the Panther way.”

After splitting the O-K Red Conference title with Grand Haven last season, this year’s edition of the West Ottawa varsity basketball team has proven to be just as special as last year’s squad.

“It was a goal heading into the season,” Windemuller said of the conference title. “You always want to defend your conference championship, but I thought we had a pretty special group last year, and this year’s group has made themselves into a pretty special group as well. We’re sitting in a pretty good spot right now, but we still need to take care of business on Friday and next week Tuesday and so on.

“Our goal is to be playing our best basketball at the end. We’re challenging them every day and keeping tabs on them to make sure they are doing things the right way every day, every time.”

LATE TO THE PARTY

For Grand Haven, an early deficit forced the team to play from behind the entire game.

A strong defensive effort and some timely offensive playmaking wasn’t enough to overcome a slow start against a high-quality opponent.

“They move the ball so well offensively, and they have weapons all over the court,” said Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink of West Ottawa. “All of their guys can shoot it, all their guys can put it on the floor, and they have great length, which makes them very hard to guard.

“I thought we competed hard tonight, and I was really proud of that effort from our guys tonight. They were just the better team.”

A pivotal point in the game came right before the halftime break.

With the Buccaneers drawing within three points of West Ottawa after a Bryce Taylor corner 3-ball, the Panthers answered back with a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal that Drew Pedersen banked home after an initial half-court heave ricocheted off the backboard and into his hands.

“We started off a little rough,” Immink admitted. “They were up by eight or nine points right off the bat, but we chipped away at the lead. We were down by three (points) right before the break, and they banked in that long 3-pointer at the buzzer on a freak play, and then they score on the opening possession of the second half, so then the lead is back up to eight points just like that.

“I thought it was pretty even after that, but we just had a few empty possessions that helped them get the ball down the court in a hurry and they made more shots.”

Senior wing Zac Holman scored 22 points to lead the Bucs (12-4, 6-3 O-K Red), while sophomore Bryce Taylor added 11.

“Zac is so tough,” Immink said of his senior standout. “Mentally, he’s a leader. He was dragging us along for a while with some pretty big shots. It was a really solid game for him, and he’s been doing that all year for us. It was just a little bit more on display because it was such a big game.

“Bryce is a good shooter, and he knocked down some big shots for us tonight, too. He’s just a young player yet, but he’s going to continue to get more and more confident and we’re excited about having him around for a few more years.”

With the conference race all but wrapped up, the Buccaneers now turn their attention to the postseason, and that starts with gathering some positive momentum in the last two weeks of the season.

“We’re moving ahead,” Immink continued. “We’ve got four games to get better and then it’s tournament time. All of a sudden, the season is at the tail end, and we just have to focus on getting better every week. We need to finish out the O-K Red strong and then we’re on to districts.”

UP NEXT

West Ottawa travels to East Kentwood (7-9, 3-6 O-K Red) on Friday, while Grand Haven hosts Hudsonville (9-7, 4-5 O-K Red).